The Magnolia State has a unique way to ease into the spotlight, but I must admit that at times it is a jump into the light.
Take last week, for instance.
Hotty Toddy -- Yeppers, the young men (who I thought all looked like Greek Gods, if I had ever actually seen a Greek God), yes, those handsome guys batted their way, and thew their way as well, into national history. It was the Ole Miss Rebels very first step into a NCAA Baseball National Championship. Yea!
It is only fitting since the Mississippi State Baseball Program held the same distinction in 2021.
Yes, we Mississippians do get around, but not by rioting or any of those types of foolish disturbances but rather by commitment, talent, and absolute perseverance.
I once wrote, "Only the sweet songs of the mockingbird are required to understand a land whose beauty is only second to the strength of its people."
And that sentiment continues.
I remember another quote. During the Katrina crisis, Gov. Haley Barbour said something like this.
"We Mississippians do not wait on help, but we pull up our britches and go to work."
It was when the affected states were waiting on Federal help and our governor told us to go to work and we did. My son witnessed a great deal of our people doing just that when as a guardsman he was assigned Katrina assistance.
Mississippians helping Mississippians is nothing new and actually the concept could truly have begun with our people. You know we, it has seemed, are always listed on the bottom of things, especially income and education, but with charitable donations, we are number one with our gifts when compared to our income.
And did you know this? The University of Southern Mississippi School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering was recognized by the NCWIT (National Center for Women and Information), for ""exemplary formal and informal educators who play a pivotal role in encouraging their students."
Named as Mississippi's AiC 2022 Educator award winner was Kristi Jernigan from the Winston-Louisville Career & Technology. She and her students work to bring computing and cybersecurity learning into her school district.
Jernigan is also a STEM teacher at Louisville High School.
So, in Mississippi we have brawn and brains.
And in Mississippi we have clean air, blue skies, lush grasses and purple hull peas with fresh sliced tomato. What could be better?
And at McKee Ranch we have KayKay and Hubs but that's another story for another time.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi Storyteller and Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and the Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.