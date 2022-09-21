Did you know?
Yes, there really is a time clock at Volunteerism-ville
Okay – attention all of the boomers and beyond folks out there, yes, YOU. Didn’t you state emphatically that once you retired, the clock would go into the trash can? Also, that your post retiree life theme would be “no worries, no plans, no commitments, AND no punching the time clock."
Uh-huh.
The following is a real story from a community volunteer. The names have been withheld, but you might recognize the individual involved – it could be YOU!
It all started innocently; you remember. That little phone call, “Hello, friend. We were wondering if you could join us for blab, blab, blab?”
Remember, you were still afloat in the gleeful bubble of freedom from your longtime career, and so you answered, “Oh, sure.”
The idea working as a community volunteer was still fresh and new. This one small task didn’t indicate that it would take too much time, but then, after all you had plenty of time after retirement. Someone said it was good to be useful.
It wasn’t too long until there was another request -- then another and another and another. All came to the forefront one after the other, because, you know, you had plenty of time.
Oh my, as the many dates ran through your mind until it was necessary to keep a calendar -- just one calendar in the kitchen. Within a matter of weeks, an extra calendar on the special desk that was purchased to keep all of the many supplies for your volunteer projects. A third calendar was put in your car. Oh, a new laptop and cell phone were needed as well. There were lists of organizations, meeting dates, memberships, and special projects, whew.
Someone remarked that you were organized and dedicated – so you became the president of the group. Now you were soliciting new members, planning additional events for the organization, applying for grants, and preparing a vision statement. It was almost a duplication of your career – only without pay.
Hold on, I believe I heard that the pay was the satisfaction when answering community needs, and it is. REALLY, it is.
BUT, then, the phone rang again. The friendly voice said, “We were wondering if you could join us for blab, blab, blab?”
You glanced at all three calendars and decided you could squeeze one more worthy project into your daily planner. Of course, another desk had to be purchased, new apps for the PC, and a new line for the “must have” fax machine.
Before you could blink a wary eye, you were named as chairman of the board.
What the heck? I believe that is when you arrived at the time clock of volunteerism.
Your automobile that once was your ride is now only another storage area for your “projects.” Instead of driving yourself from one meeting to another, you have hired a Director of Transportation. In my case, the unfortunate driver is my long-suffering husband. You see it became necessary to make important phone calls and text messages while “on the road.” Law enforcement frowns upon a driver with cell-in -hand, file folders under the arm, and rubber bands in the teeth.
No, not good.
The phone rang and it was “the voice” again, but this time you were up to the ole game. When asked if you would like to become part of the blab, blab, blab, you were too sharp for them. You answered rather cocky, my second Tuesday of the month is filled, my first and third Thursday is taken, and the last Saturday of the month is no good. Actually, the first Monday night of the month is the only free time.
As you are about to hang up the phone, “the voice” declares, “That’s perfect! See you on Monday night.” Good grief!
Quickly, I should acknowledge all of the lovely community volunteers who still maintain a career. The parents who lead Boy Scout Troops, Youth Soccer teams, many church activities, and as well step up to the mark for additional volunteer needs. These people have really punched the volunteerism time clock on their “time-off” from the career – admirable, for sure.
And so, September is here – time to start a new year of volunteerism. I don’t know about you, but even though I am tremendously busy, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Volunteers in a community bring opportunities for all areas of the population. Aren’t you glad to be a community volunteer?
See you on Monday night, the second Tuesday, first and third Thursday, and the last Saturday of the month.
Happy volunteering!
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
