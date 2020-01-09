Here at the McKee Ranch, Hubs was overwhelmed with his Christmas present. Yes, “Happy Hubs, Happy House.” You see he received an Instant Pot (insta-pot), sort of like the ole fashioned pressure cooker that my Granny used back in the day.
Actually I am pretty happy, too.
First thing, he opened the big box and spread all of its gadgets across the kitchen table. Then he fished out the many pages of instructions and as if he were a NASA scientist, Hubs read each word, got the bright yellow hi-lighter and marked what he thought was most important.
As he poured over each page of “do’s & don’ts,” I was getting excited that he was about to prepare some type of gourmet meal, you know like corn beef & cabbage, exquisite-like, maybe with a side of liver & lites – two of my granny’s specialties.
But after thoroughly cleaning each item, he carefully placed them back in the box. Since that time, he has canvassed the internet in search of insta-pot recipes. It’s coming, though – that insta-pot meal. Yes, I am certain of that because he continues reopening the box, just to make sure each item is still in its place.
I’m not sure of his thinking (actually never have been) like who around here would ever dilly with that pot. Not me, for sure because I am not an expert when it comes to reading instructions or following directions. I sort of blaze my own trail which makes for an exciting adventure in the kitchen or at times, a dismal failure.
It was in October when the big Fed-Ex truck delivered my special nasal irrigation meds all of the way from a specialty drugstore in Florida. My sinus infection was in dire need of medical attention and Hubs had a plan. The box was so large that at first I thought I had a new TV. My pup, KayKay and her sidekick, Cash, the yappy, black Yorkie (a newer addition to the McKee Ranch) were overwhelmed as well.
Hubs met the driver out on the drive. It was a big day. He and the driver carefully delivered the box to our front foyer and then Hubs hoisted it to the kitchen. Now the contents of this box, with tons of instruction, was a two-day event of inspection. Each curious box was packed with tiny vials of meds and must be mixed in a most precise way.
Hubs setup a laboratory, of sorts. He commandeered one half of the breakfast area as his workplace and went to work in a most diligent manner. As I passed through the kitchen, I eyed the setup and knew it was all about me, you know making me well but it was too weird. I have never seen Hubs so happy.
Vial after vial of meds, measured on tiny scales, meters and sterilization equipment, glassware and gloves, oh the gloves – where did all of this stuff come from -- surely not that happy place, Florida? Was I to be a guinea pig?
And I didn’t like the look in his eye as he initiated my medical instructions. “You must hold the nasal bulb perpendicular to your nose,” he stated with great authority. “The solution must be warmed 16 seconds in the microwave,” he emphasized with dramatic flair. And each time, three times per day, he stood over me as I squeezed the bulb, just to make sure …
I am so-o-o thankful to have the instant pot now and oh, by the way, I am well now. My lab tech/nurse has seen to that. And yes, I personally threw out the big meds box, which is now empty, that had arrived in October. It is interesting that the instant pot box arrived just at the right time.
Now on to corned beef and cabbage which I am certain will be more delightful than meds from Florida.
Ah, life at the McKee Ranch – Happy Hubs, Happy House …
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
