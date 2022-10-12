In 2000, my mother's heath began to decline and each day, after work, I made it a habit to stop by and check on her.
One afternoon she greeted me all smiles. She said, "Grandpa came to see me today."
Her grandfather, William Henry Harrison, from Newton County, died in 1936.
At first my brain couldn't calculate the meaning of her excitement. I thought maybe it was, you know, a living relative who had stopped by, like a long-lost cousin. So, I questioned her.
"How was he?" I asked.
"Oh fine," she answered, no worries, just as if an everyday thing.
I was glued to the floor, with a shriek planted upon my face. My mind was whirling. I mean my mother had never spoken of her grandfather in the present tense, only as a beloved relative from her childhood.
I knew she and Grandpa Harrison had a special relationship, mainly because she was his first grandchild and the first one is always special. Also in the Harrison family, most are fair-haired with blue eyes, and my mother had black hair with light blue eyes. But most importantly was the deep love of family.
Grandpa Harrison had a thriving ole time country store located in Little Rock. My mother remembered visiting there as a child, along with her younger sisters. Mother said that Grandpa's store had everything, or anything needed by the residents of Little Rock, a farming community.
She said there was fabric and all the essentials needed by a farm wife to make clothing for the entire family and shoes for all sizes. Also, anything for farming, which included planting the fields and as well as feeding the chickens and taking care of livestock.
But on the front counter sat a candy dish, where her grandfather offered each child a piece of hard rock candy. Oh, it was a big deal. My mother remembered the twinkle in Grandpa's eye as he watched the children make their selection. It was almost like Santa Claus.
I am proud today to have that candy dish sitting on full display in my dining room, a real family treasure.
Grandpa was a nice man, a successful business owner, and for a time, the Superintendent of Newton County Schools, and leader of Newton County Singing School. He worked for his large family and as well the Newton County community.
In my house there is a hallway wall dedicated for old photos of relatives and Grandpa Harrison's photo was displayed right in the center of the collection, wearing a white straw hat, popular in the early 1900s.
So yes, I knew him by the photo and my mother's stories.
But Kevin didn't know him, however Kevin saw him one day at my house. This is a true story.
My son's friend, Kevin Kaminski, lived with us for a few months and he loved visiting my mother, who by that time had moved downstairs in our house. One day he glanced down the steps and there stood an old man wearing a straw hat. Kevin was truly shaken.
I was in the kitchen, just a few steps away and Kevin came to me with the look, as we say, "as someone who has seen a ghost." He could barely speak. He took me to the photo on the wall. He said, "I saw him standing on the stairs,"
I quickly walked to the stairway and didn't see anything unusual, however I believed Kevin completely.
You see I was convinced the old man was there and today as I write this stunning story about a doting grandfather, who kept a check on his first grandchild, while she was transitioning to the next world, I am, indeed, comforted.
And during the next year, before my mother passed, there were other sightings of Grandpa. She was always happy to tell me about his visits. And today I am so blessed to have the memories.
Grandpa Harrison from Newton County was my mother's guardian angel, no doubt, and I am hopeful that we have guardian angels, especially for the time when we leave this world.
I still live in the same house, McKee Ranch, and I traverse the steps often. I admit I always look for Grandpa, but he's not there. He only visited my mother during her final days in this world, his first-born grandchild, and that's how it should have been.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.