It was a recent Saturday night in August – a second Saturday in August to be exact when Hubs and I needed something fun, an outlet. That's when our friends, Lanny and Sarah, mentioned bluegrass music.
Bluegrass!! Yes, we were all for it so we took off.
You see my Papa Harrison from Newton County played fiddle in a bluegrass band many years before I was born, but as a kid, when visiting him, Papa would pull out his old fiddle and present such renditions as, “The Ole Hen, She did Cackle.”
He would buck dance as he played and maybe he didn't know the term bluegrass then. He was just “sawing on his fiddle” with a local group in somebody's barn and having fun.
Oh, how I wish I could hear him now.
I know now he was reminiscing about memories from ole-time Saturday night barn dances. By this time my grandmother had long since passed away but my mother remembered things she said., such as, “Oh, I would wear out a pair of slippers at the Saturday night dances.”
So here we were on a Saturday night in August, 2021, actually enjoying an ole-time bluegrass gig. And I want you to know all about it:
Grand Oak Bluegrass Gospel Hall
3598 Causeyville-Whynot Road, Meridian.
The building is owned by Mr. Larry Wilson. The place is known by the locals as the Picking House and is located just a short drive from Meridian: Go to Highway 19 South, turn right on Causeyville-Whynot Road and traverse a few miles, then turn left into the driveway. Signs are posted.
The bluegrass concert is each second Saturday night of the month, free and open to the public, with music beginning at “around 6 pm.” This month on September 11th.
I love that “around 6 pm” because it symbolizes the causal, laid back and sweetness of the gathering. To me on that night when I was there, I saw no worries, no attitudes, just good folks having a great time. We need more of that in America.
And did I mention talent? Oweee, the musicians were time-true and tested to the perfection of the bluegrass genre. I could almost close my eyes and see Papaw playing his fiddle and Mamaw dancing away wearing out those slippers, so wonderful.
The group that performed was the Bluegrass Cartel. The core of the group, who were there at the beginning in 2002, are Woodie Clark, lead singer and mandolin, Leigh Ann Tollison, bass, and Ethan Parten, singer and guitarist.
More recent members are: Danny Lindsey, fiddle, Gideon Eddy, banjo and when in town, Anthony Howell (all instruments and vocals). Anthony now plays bluegrass with a touring band, The Williamson Branch. They travel performing all across the northeastern states. Yeah.
Bluegrass Cartel has a few bluegrass championships under its belt awarded through competitions in New Albany, Mississippi, and Atmore, Alabama. They have performed across Mississippi as well as in Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee. Contact info: Woodie Clark, 251-463-1055.
Woodie said, “We're just working-class people who love to play bluegrass, whenever we can. We perform about lost love, death, family, hard times, even about a little drinking and fighting. We tell stories through our music.”
And the Picking House is a lovely “old cabin” feeling facility, air conditioned,with nice bathrooms and a big front porch handy for a quick rehearsal prior to the performance, all fun and casual. The entire event is family-oriented and a great place for children to catch a dip into musical heritage of yesteryear.
Woodie added, “There's no cussing, drinking, or fighting. So bring the children.”
I must add a huge thank you to building owner, Mr. Larry Wilson. He built the place with all of this in mind. The bluegrass concert is free (donations accepted). It is a place for acoustical instrumentalists, local or out-of-towner's, to come together and uplift the bluegrass tradition.
Oh, and I have a request. “She Walks These Hills in a Long Black Veil,” is one of my all time favorites. Woodie said, “We'll practice up on it.”
I can't wait!
When I googled, What is Mississippi known for? This was the answer: Mississippi is known for its magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm.
I tend to agree.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
