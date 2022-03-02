"Know from whence you came. If you know whence you came, there are absolutely no limitations to where you can go.” - James Baldwin
Ah, from whence I came; some people do not care, but I do. Even when a kid, I asked my grandmother over and over, "Grandma, tell me about old times."
No one in my family talked about old times, their childhood, nothing as related to yesteryear, but I wanted to know. Years later, I began to realize "old times" as I called it were sad times for them. My parents were reared during the years of the Great Depression.
I remember my uncle (Daddy's younger brother) telling me with tears in his eyes, "We almost starved."
For someone who has dieted from eight years old, the thought of starving was out of my thinking-process. I mean limiting myself with biscuits, potatoes and pecan pie was a daily fight but to not have enough to eat to the point of starvation was incomprehensible.
My Daddy never spoke about it, perhaps too painful and he was a quiet man with deep thoughts. Thoughts he didn't often share. He was a family man who fully understood his responsibilities; those things and obligations which always supported Mama and me and always his mother.
My grandmother, whom I overwhelmed with questions, was left a widow at 26 years old, with four small children. Daddy was three, and the younger brother I mentioned, was only 18 months. My grandmother, whom, of course I never met, had moved the family to Dallas TX for a job, such was the case for many people in Mississippi.
It was said, so many went there for work, that at times the only message about their move was left on the front door. GT -- Gone to Texas.
My young grandparents, really courageous for the time, had gone West for work. He landed a job with the newly expanded United States Postal Service in Texas. He was a postman on horseback, a good job and everything was going well when he died suddenly, with pneumonia, on April 23, 1924. He was 34 years old.
And only five years later, was the historic stock market crash. Black Tuesday on October 29, 1929, billions of dollars were lost.
What was a young widow with four small children to do? She returned to family in Mississippi and even though her birth home was suffering, it was better than living as a stranger in Texas. Grandmother returned, reared her children and lived life fully until the age of 89. Family was her ambition: children, grandchildren, parents, cousins, and on and on. She never remarried but devoted her life to those who were important in her world, always family.
From whence I came; I have related only my paternal grandmother's story, however as I have learned over the years, all sides of my family tree have similar stories. Their stories show God-fearing courage, a dream to follow, survival, family commitments and most importantly, love.
One more great quote
"I have great respect for the past. If you don't know where you've come from, you don't know where you're going." - Maya Angelou
I tend to agree.
Thank you, Grandmother, for your legacy. I won't forget.
Ila Estelle Calvert Brooks -- DOB 3/22/1894 DOD 6/22/1983
As inscribed on the tombstone ~A loving mother and a faithful friend~
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
