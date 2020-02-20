It has been a long while since the McKee Ranch received tremendously, wonderful news. Well, the news is not exactly about the ranch but about good friends. You may remember Big Momma Burnett and her baby boy, Sonny? Yes, they do lead magnificent lives. Hubs and are just happy to know them.
It was bright and early Monday morning when someone was banging at the backdoor. Hubs had just put the bacon on to fry and was measuring out the grits, but when he heard that loud knock, he threw it all down and went to the door. There standing with red faces was Big Momma and Sonny.
“What’s wrong?” Hubs squealed. I mean by the look on their faces, Hubs was positive the law was after them, again, or Sonny’s python was on the loose!
But no, not this time. Sonny began to explain but was so out of breath that Big Momma took over.
Big Momma began, “This morning I had the 5 a.m. news on in the kitchen and I heard that Bloomy (the special name only the closest of close friends are privileged to call him) had announced to make a run for Pres-i-dent.” Now she was out of breath.
Hubs, being a fan of General Hospital, immediately gave the two emergency medical advice.
“Breathe in, Breathe out, Breathe in, Breathe out,” he commanded as he handed both of them a cup of coffee.
Then Hubs asked, “You mean Mayor Bloomberg has announced?”
“Yesss,” Big Momma and Sonny replied in unison. “It’s the happiest day of our lives,” Sonny added.
You see Big Momma and Sonny consider the former NY mayor one of their best friends albeit they have never met him. As Sonny says, “We have so much in common. Well err, except for the hogs and chickens (and Timmy, the python).
Big Momma added, “We are the same age and same height. Oh, and we both are vegan, except you know for the chickens and hogs. And we lovvve a green earth, wouldn’t have it any other way. The secret is spreading chicken fertilizer, piles and piles of the stuff.”
Sonny jumped back into the conversation as he explained about him and Big Momma’s big plans. “We gonna throw a raising-Cain rally for Bloomy right here in Armadillo County and I don’t mean fried chicken.”
Yeah, things around Armadillo County are fix’en to heat-up, big time.
As soon as Big Momma heard the news she called the bowling alley but it was already booked. Not to be deterred, she then called “Where the Sun Don’t Shine Skating Rink.” She plans to decorate it all nice-like with an almost real looking moon and stars, which will hang all across the ceiling. Big Momma likes the calming effect the starry sky look-alike makes all around the rink, because you see it well take more than a calm night sky to referee this throw-down. Uh-huh.
“And the fooood,” Big Momma sighed. “I’m gonna cook up a mess of chitterlings like Bloomy has never seen and if I have time, I’ll throw in a pile of tripe too and collard greens, of course. Lands-sakes, that former mayor will never forget his trip to Armadillo County.”
She was out of breath again.
“Now,” added Sonny.”We’ve got to get busy planning the parade. I just hope Rabbit and the Taxidermy Boys are in town.”
“And don’t forget Kick-butt, the world champion fighting rooster hails from right here in Armadillo County,” Big Momma added. “He’s our biggest celeb and town hero.”
And so Hubs continued to fry the bacon and cook the grits (with lots of butter) as Big Momma and Sonny rattled on. Yep, things are heating up in Armadillo County
To be continued …
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
