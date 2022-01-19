It is the third week of January, and my thoughts are still in the resolution mode, however after reviewing 2021, I have decided I should concentrate more avoiding some of the strange events, unsettling associates, and weird quirks I experienced in 2021. Let me explain:
January 2021 bumped along without a hitch until the last week of the month. That is when Hubs and I marched diligently to our church pictorial directory appointment. Oh, my – talk about a knot in the stomach (thankfully the camera didn’t pick that up, I don’t think).
Then there was the planning and the scheming (hair, clothes). I selected a pink top and asked hubs to wear a tie to match my pink, but he didn't want a permanent record of him attired in such a sissy tie. Oh, it was a hot mess.
February and March seemed to pass by relatively calm. We celebrated Hub's birthday and welcomed back our family of Purple Martins. We took our rescue pup, KayKay, on walks and drives around town. Her favorite stop is the drugstore drive-through. They give treats.
April began the rip/romp as we contemplated selling the family home. Yes, we put a sign in the yard the first of April and on that very night during the national news it was announced that the housing market had made a plunge to the lowest point since 1945. If I’m lying – I’m dying.
Hubs and I looked at each other with terror in our eyes. What the heck? We had toyed with the idea of downsizing for a few years.
I suppose there will be time later to downsize when the market is more appealing for the seller. Besides how could we survive without McKee Ranch, although upkeep and yard work are grueling, however rewarding.
Brings to mind our Pride of Mobile Azaleas which my mother-in-law planted many years ago. Last summer, with help from Elio Green, we revamped them with tons of weeding, watering and fertilizer. They should be gorgeous this year.
Nope, we will not part with McKee Ranch, not for now.
In September, my life made a big change and for the best. I closed one door and ten others opened. So, dear readers, don’t be afraid to make changes in your life. Think about it, pray about it and once you’ve discerned the decision is best for you, then act upon it.
Spend time with trustworthy people who make you happy and who appreciate your good works and good name. I promise you will sleep better at night, lower the blood pressure, and ease your painful heart.
Now there were a couple of additional things I should mention.
You see, in January I was appointed as administratrix for a rather large estate left without a will. I spent the entire 12 months holding my breathe. Have you ever tried that, not easy?
What's that ole saying, "Last week I couldn't spell ditch digger, now I are one."
But I proved one thing, I have a strong heart. Also, I met some lovely people along the way and one or two scary ones as well.
I think the experience will make a good book.
And during the last six months, my storytelling days made a comeback. COVID shut events down for almost a year, but now stories abound. I spend my days, via storytelling, hanging-out with the great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha, the Star of Union Station, Mrs. Susie Glover, the Lady of the Grand Opera House and more often than not, Miss Ippee Rainwater and her cronies. I must say Miss Ippee is one of my favorites.
Well, that was my year – I must say I ended it all with a bang, but that’s just me. If you need to know how to bang-up your year, (programs for Civic Clubs, Churches, Community Clubs, etc), I’m only an email or phone call away, and keep those storytelling invitations coming.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
