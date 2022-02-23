That's right. Oh, let me be a slobbering, tail wagging, ears flopping pup headed to Doggie Daycare. What a life. I mean if I had a wish list, then off I would go. No one can explain real joy until witnessing man's best friend headed into his or her daycare.
You see this morning I stopped by my vet to pick up what I call KayKay's "scratchy pills, a prescription that really works, when I saw a full grown, full-size white lab loping through the front door with his owner holding to the leash for dear life.
I wondered, what was the attraction, because when KayKay must go through the same door, her little tail drags. Maybe I am missing something? So, I asked.
And from what I was told about doggie daycare, I will call it doggie freedom. You see the backdoor at their daycare stays open all day and the pups go in and out as often as they like. You would think with 15 to 20 dogs together all day, every day, there must be a fight or at least a misunderstanding, but no. It was explained to me that they all love each other. There is no competitiveness, smugness, or unkindness. Nope, just a group of puppies who can't wait to see each other each morning.
As I stood there marveling, an older gentleman sat in a chair to the side. He was surprised as well and made an observation. "Maybe they give them cocaine," he said, with a chuckle.
But no, these dogs, who can't wait to get out of the car and head to their day, with all of their friends, do not need drugs in order to enjoy.
The first time I saw an advertisement for a doggie daycare, I admit I was a little sad. It was several years ago, and I could only imagine a small room with a few sad pups. You know coped up all day, nothing to do, not having fun, just waiting to be picked up in the afternoon and head for home.
Was I ever wrong!
The pup moms and dads have shared that each morning when two blocks away, the dogs realize where they are going and get really excited. They hop out of the car and lope through the vet's waiting room, head through the door designated for daycare, stop to smell the leashes hanging in the hallway, always recognizing a new dog's leash and then it is two more lopes into their wonderful abode for the day.
I must tell you this sounds mighty good. If only humans could conduct themselves in such a manner.
No judging, no competitiveness, no meanness, but just lopes, slobbering, and maybe a little inappropriate sniffing at times, but who cares? Games outside, games inside, a nice nap in the sunshine, a good lunch, late afternoon snacks and then a car ride for home with mom and dad knowing they will return in the morning to do it all over again.
So, humans, the next time you see a doggie daycare sign, remember to smile and imagine what a wonderful day the pups are having. Maybe the thought will make your day better.
Doggie daycare sounds pretty good.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
