Yep, gotta go today.
You see I really needed to go for a checkup several months ago, but I waited and waited and waited until the very front one of my "Bugs Bunny" choppers disappeared. I mean it was there one minute then gone the next ... forever.
Maybe I swallowed it? That's an awful thought but anyway it was gone. That's when I realized how really vain I am. So, I walked around wearing a mask when announcements were being made everywhere: Stop wearing a mask.
But I wore one anyway because I was vain without my front chopper.
Then I learned my dentist was on vacation for an entire SEVEN days. Yikes!
That meant I couldn't go anywhere without my mask, which nation had said wasn't needed, for seven days.
So, my son told me to call his dentist and within twelve hours I sat in the dentist's low (how low can you go?) chair. Pretty low, I'd say.
But I didn't care because being toothless (well, one tooth missing) made for a whistling sound, which was more than a lisp, but made a curious lilt to certain words. For example: "Hello, I live in Mississippi and need to discuss my need for dresses, glasses and kisses."
So, I put back on the mask.
But the day arrived.
"Open wide." the dentist said.
You know that's an awkward moment. There you sat for the entire world to see, it seemed. However open wide had been asked, and I was ready for an awful time. But then I remembered, "Mississippi, dresses and kisses."
I opened wider.
It's strange, the things that will run through one's mind at such a time. What if I'm snaggle-toothed the rest of my life? What if I can never pronounce Mississippi? Good grief, I'll have to move!
Oh, it was awful, those thoughts, but then perhaps my crazier than usual musings helped to overcome the drilling. However, I must say the entire process was surprisingly, almost painless. And I marched out of there with a nice-looking temporary tooth, right there on the front.
I threw my mask in the garbage and proudly smiled broadly with my temporary tooth. I felt a little giddy, like keeping a secret. It was nice.
So today I return to the "how low can you go?" chair. The nice dental assistant had explained the new tooth will be set today. No more secrets.
And the best part. I don't have to move.
M I S S I S S I P P I -- there, I said it.
Living life at McKee Ranch, couldn't be better.
Meridian native, Anne McKee, is a lively Mississippi-inspired Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
