Down South we call it gumption. And if one has gumption then one has guts i.e. courage.
John Wayne, the famous actor, once said. "Courage is being scared to death ... and saddling up anyway."
This week, on the national level, we saw a spectacle of courage, of sorts. Some might disagree, but Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, traversed to places of danger, which were practically located in the face of China's President Xi and the world watched.
President Xi fumed and issued threats, but she trotted forth anyway with a message of unity and support for the government of Taiwan -- sounds like courage to me.
I watched as she descended the airplane. She wore a pink pants suit with high, high heels and her little head bobbed within a circle of muscled-arms and wide shoulders. High alert was the word of the day as a little girl gave her flowers and she shook hands all around.
I truly hope Nancy's display of courage will one day garner a complete chapter in history books, and that as well children, especially little girls, will admire the courage of an 82-year-old, longtime American politician, who happened to be a woman.
And by her visit to Taiwan, the people of this self-governing island, which is literally overshadowed by China, will perhaps feel bolstered to make a stand for independence. Included in her speeches this week, Ms Pelosi reinforced the support of the United States.
But President Xi and the 2.2 million active troops of the People's Liberation Army, the largest standing military force in the world, are not happy and the history book I mentioned earlier, well we are only in sentence one, paragraph one.
I saw on an NBC NEWS report that Kharis Templeman, former director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia at the US Department of Defense, said in an interview before Pelosi's arrival. "She's close to the end of her career in Congress (and) this would be a capstone visit on a career in which she has consistently focused on human rights issues abroad."
That's gumption to me.
But in the meantime, at McKee Ranch, I have witnessed an act of gumption perhaps even more gutsy than Nancy has displayed this week.
You see on the very day that Nancy arrived in Taiwan, in her pink suit, yes, on that very day, my little pink flower bravely greeted the world, again.
Yes, last fall, I threw the flower's black pot to the side of my deck. I mean it had bloomed all summer and I figured it was done.
Never underestimate the power of pink.
Oh, how I love gumption. That little flower chose courage when without any attention, it chose to bloom again.
So, this week has been a week of courage, gumption and pink.
Go, Nancy Go, whatever your reasons you have shown courage to the world. I hope President Xi will simmer down enough to realize perhaps an additional one or two women, maybe more, (women with real power), could bring more courage, instead of snarky threats, into the Chinese regime.
Most of all I hope at least one history book will make note of an event in 2022, which happened on the world stage, and I pray made a positive difference for humanity.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi storyteller and Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and as well Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
