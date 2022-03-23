It is true.
On any given morning during the early 1900s, the lovely sound of a trolley could be heard in downtown Meridian. The Meridian Street Railway and Power Company was chartered in 1901 and the primary mission was to provide local transportation for citizens.
It is interesting that the earlier streetcars were mule-drawn.
The service was created under the direction of Dr A. A. Dillehay, one of Meridian's first dentists.
Meridianite C. A Hanley joined the effort. He trained the conductors to practice utmost courtesy to the patrons, which included waiting for "the ladies to fetch a hat or even change their attire as the streetcar waited in front of their houses."
By 1890, Meridian's census counted 10,624 citizens and the city upgraded it streetcars to electricity. By 1907 tracks were laid throughout the city. Main lines went from Fifth Street and Eighth Streets west. Soon lines ran up 24th Avenue north to Matty Hersee Hospital which in 1903 was located on Poplar Springs Drive and as well lines ran to Highland Park and also Meridian Male and Female Colleges.
Yes, Meridian trolleys crisscrossed downtown and additional destinations as well. One could catch a baseball game at Highland Park, attend a concert at Meridian Male & Female College, visit the sick at Matty Hersee Hospital, attend church service and even have a tooth extracted at Dr. Dillehay's dental practice.
And ladies fashion trends leaned toward stepping onto the car by the creation of the "hobble skirt." When a lady had to lift her skirt to board a trolley, at times the ankle was revealed, but a "hobble skirt" which had an extra seam sewn tightly to a lady's leg, helped to reveal less unmentionables.
In Jack Shank's book “The Queen City With a Past” he writes, "...once in a while young men frequented the Marks-Rothenberg corner at 5th Street supposedly trying to catch a glimpse of young ladies getting on and off the streetcars."
And streetcar travel was all organized. The last run of all streetcars began on 5th Street in front of the Grand Opera House and for many years this was the primary need for downtown transportation.
At the time Wedimann's Restaurant, known at the time as a Cafe, was located directly across the street from the Opera House. Yes, it was dinner and a show.
Meridian was living its Golden Era. Jobs were plentiful, additional educational institutes were opening, Union Station had five lines passing through its Depot every day and Front Street's industrial companies rivaled all others in the State.
But a major disaster in 1906 stopped the city's prosperity, for a while.
It was the Great Cyclone (tornado) of March 2, 1906, which hit Front Street at exactly 6:30 pm. It was said the big wind came from the southwest, moving directly over Meridian Fertilizer Factory, hitting Meridian Wood Planing Mill, the Meridian Light and Railway Plant at 27th Avenue, which cut off the City's power service.
The storm demolished every building between 22nd and 24th Avenues.
My favorite story from this time – you see, the mayor had two pet hens and they (the hens) resided on Front Street, maybe at the mayor's office. I'm not sure but it was noted in the local newspaper that the hens were blown from Front St to 23 Ave "without losing a feather."
But many businesses survived and Meridian moved forward.
More next week.
Meridian native Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
