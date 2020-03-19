But for the churches …
We are living in unusual times. Most have never experienced such things – mandatory layoffs, schools closing, churches cancelling services, shuttering of restaurants, museums, theaters, and on and on. Of course, we know the driving force is coronavirus.
It is time to get creative and the churches are on it. The ministers are recording messages to play on social media and this is not a new idea, but because of today’s crisis, we must hear the Word and hear it often. Prayer meetings have moved to Facetime and giving, whether it is food or essentials, are now handled by church people in groups of ten or less in order to abide by White House recommendations.
Drive-by donations at the churches are in full swing. Prayers are lifted by iPhone and internet. Many churches are delivering food for school children, one-by-one.
I remember several years ago meeting with several widowed great grandmothers as they waited for the school bus to deliver children to their church. Each weekday afternoon the good Christian ladies had cookies and punch ready for the hungry kids then helped the children with their homework. Parents picked them up after work, otherwise the kids would have been left to wander the streets or enter their homes alone. This is the Christian way.
Because of the turmoil in which we live today, many people, especial un-churched people, turn their eyes to the church for survival. This is a good thing, a time to witness and put feet to our faith. As Christians offer help without any thought of repayment, we demonstrate a true testament to the Christian lifestyle.
Matthew 25: 44-45
44. ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or in prison and did not help you?’
45. ‘Truly I tell you. What you did not do for the least of these, you did not do for me.’
A good friend, Mrs. Jo McDivitt, shared with me several years ago this, “There are no throw-away people.” All people are worthy and should be valued and especially today, this is where the people of the church step up.
But who is the church? The Bible teaches that the church is the bride of Christ. The church is the people. Do you remember the rhyme we recited as children?
Using our hands to demonstrate:
This is the church
And this is the steeple
Open the door
And see all of the people.
The people, although we are to stay at home for at least two weeks, there are things, much needed things, we can do. Perhaps you would like to contact your church or a social service and ask what you can do.
But even if donating monetarily is not something you can do now, prayer is always needed. Prayer allows us to talk to God. It is not complicated. His ear is always ready for us.
Coronavirus, it will soon become a thing of the past and we will have made it through, by the Grace of God and by the kindnesses of people, especially people from the church.
But for the churches …
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.