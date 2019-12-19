This week I came across the most profound and satisfying (to me) statement. As I read it, I felt the meaning deep in my heart.
When you love what you have.
You have everything you need.
–Unknown author
I immediately thought of my home, The McKee Ranch, located in Mississippi.
Mississippi, yes we are Walmart shoppers, actually for many a trip to, as some call it, Wally World, is the height of society. Where else can we see old friends, new friends, Cousin Betty Lou and the preacher all at the same time?
Mississippi, at Christmastime we decorate with homespun items, many passed down through the family. We collect old recipes and cook favorites during the holidays, like Granny’s pecan pies, Mama’s turkey and dressing and Aunt Elaine’s green conglomerate, sometimes called a congealed salad, but I think it is really a mystery dish; however the taste is simply divine.
One of my favorite tunes at this time of year is Christmas in Dixie by the group, Alabama. (Sometimes when I hum the song I change the lyrics a tiny bit, just because I’m me.)
By now in New York City.
There's snow on the ground.
And out in California.
The sunshine's falling down.
And maybe down in Memphis,
Graceland's all in lights.
And in Atlanta, Georgia,
There's peace on earth tonight.
Christmas in Dixie (Mississippi).
It's snowing in the pines.
Merry Christmas from Dixie (Mississippi)
To everyone tonight.
It's windy in Chicago.
The kids are out of school.
There's magic in Motown.
The city's on the move.
In Jackson, Mississippi
To Charlotte, Caroline.
And all across the Nation,
It's a peaceful Christmas time.
Christmas in Dixie (Mississippi).
It's snowing in the pines.
Merry Christmas from Dixie (Mississippi),
To everyone tonight.
And from Fort Payne, Alabama (Meridian, Mississippi)...
Merry Christmas tonight
As I read the lyrics, I am thankful my feet are planted solidly in Mississippi soil and that Hubs and I did not accept those awesome opportunities offered to us in 1973, and 1988. Rather we chose to live among the pines at McKee Ranch. Oh, perhaps if we had chosen those adventures, today our abode could be on a mountainside or maybe even we could watch the sunrise from a Florida sandy beach, but neither is Mississippi. We chose Mississippi. It is what we love.
So yes, the statement I read earlier this week is simple, yet profound. Love what you have and you have everything you need. I would add, Be Thankful.
Merry Christmas!
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
