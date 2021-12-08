Downtown Meridian-
Mama backed our mint-green Studebaker out of the carport and I ran to hop into the front seat. The plastic seat was cold to my legs but I didn't care. We were off to Christmas shop.
It was a big deal.
You see Mama was a creature of habit and it was a good thing. She was a list-maker, a planner with an eye for the needs of our entire household. And she knew how to get it done.
Sometimes we rode the bus downtown from our home near Highland Park. Those outings were mainly for dentist and doctor appointments at the Threefoot building. I remember riding the big elevator and I have a bit of a memory about the beautiful building but mainly I remember the dread of those visits.
But on big shopping days, Mama drove my Daddy's pride, his Studebaker. I don't remember how he got to work on those days, maybe he caught a ride with my uncle or rode the bus. But then there were only two of them, Christmas and Easter, and he was willing to turn the car over to Mama.
The big shopping day schedule for Mama would run something like this: Breakfast at 7, cleanup the kitchen, plan supper, maybe even prepare the evening meal to leave on the stove just in case we were late returning.
My Daddy's supper was always at 5pm. And as well she would complete all chores needed that day. She never left clothes in the washer or out on the clothes line. The house would be as neat and clean as if it were to be photographed for Better Homes and Garden.
Then we were off.
I don't remember downtown parking as a problem. I think all spaces were front forward, no parallel so no problem. But I do remember the Christmas decorations, how all of the stores had aluminum trees and there were silver aluminum decorations on each street corner. It was breathtaking for a kid.
Our first stop would always be the Kress store where I could wander around and put my hands on the pretty things. You see Mama had a sister and cousin who worked there and well, she didn't exactly keep an eye on my five-year-old self, not there.
That was to come later.
Across the street from Kress was Mangels where my Aunt worked so that was our second stop. On this day I must have paid attention because I remember a pretty, lacy, white blouse purchased. It was to be for my Aunt who worked at Kress and I wasn't to tell her. But of course, a few days later, I did.
I was never good at keeping a secret.
Our final stop was Marks Rothenberg. Now this is where Mama's eagle-eye was in the zone. She held my hand like one of the Walking Dead. You see I had a history there, something broken and my Daddy had to come to the store and sort it out or something like that.
Good thing my Uncle Oren was one of the Marks Rothenberg managers or I might have been barred for life.
But anyway there I was with squashed fingers on the elevator. We stopped on second floor for gift wrap and there we found Uncle Jim and Aunt Edna. At the time he was Mayor of Meridian. He and Aunt Edna always gave me special attention, even though they knew my Marks Rothenberg history.
Santa was on that floor as well and I didn't want anything to do with him. Mama asked and I glanced over to where he sat and pronounced a loud, "No!"
She didn't make me probably because the previous year had been a disaster. You see she and her sister decided all of us kids would visit the jolly old guy in red and well, it didn't work out so great for me.
And then it was time to go. The final big shopping day of the year completed and with supper waiting on the stove, Mama and I returned to our little white house that Daddy had built, just for us, located near Highland Park, in time to put the food on the table.
So with gift shopping done, our next trip for the following week would be the A & P Grocery, where my reputation was a little better and Mama shopped for all of her special Christmas dishes: fruitcake cookies, divinity, Red Velvet Cake and always a yummy, from scratch, chocolate pudding for my Daddy.
1950s Christmastime in downtown Meridian, the sweetest time for me and the best of times for all of us who lived them.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
