This morning I dug deep into my “decorating stuff” closet. I was searching for the buttercup door wreath; actually there are two – one for each door.
After much gritting of teeth, I found them. Hubs had thrown a camouflage sweatshirt and a pair of red woolen-type socks right on top of the buttercups, but the little yellow darlings still had smiles on their faces as I placed them on the front door.
The camouflage and socks were actually meant for our laundry closet. Hubs was close, only three doors down. He's getting better.
Anywho, the wreaths are beautiful.
Reminds me of last week when I wondered if our annual flowers would survive the ice/snow storm. Actually there were several blooms in the yard at the time. I noticed them standing gallantly and daring the ice to take them down.
I must say when I put the wreaths out this morning, there were several blooms in the yard who seemed to take notice. Maybe it's my imagination, but I declare the yellow flowers have regained their stance. I hope they never ascertain that the ones on our doors are fake. Oh, dear …
Chin up, buttercup … its going to be a great day.
"A Buttercup"
by Anonymous
A little yellow buttercup stood laughing in the sun;
The grass all green around it, the summer just begun;
Its saucy little head abrim with happiness and fun.
There is something to learn from a buttercup, something of courage and fortitude. I mean it's just a little flower, destined to live only a few weeks, but somehow, this little yellow spot of joy will bring a smile upon human faces.
In my yard, my two rows of buttercups are located near the street and each time during spring when I turn into my drive the yellow blooms are there to welcome me. It is as though I can hear their whispers. “We've been waiting for you all day.”
Yes, fortitude and courage; my bulbs are more than ten years of age but the blooms come forth each year as if it were the first year, bright and yellow.
And I talk to them as if they were old friends and they are – ten years of happy faces each spring.
So this morning, with great fanfare, I adorned my front doors with a symbol of my good, long friendship with their sistas; the ones who live each spring in my front yard, near the drive. I hope everyone gets along famously because as I see it, the more yellow, the better.
Chin up, buttercup – expect great things and even happier days.
Anne McKee is a proud native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
