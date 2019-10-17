Granny never considered a chicken anywhere else but in the pot with the exception of a platter, all fried up. It was last week when a friend shared a favorite Chicken Spaghetti recipe with me when I thought of her, my granny, and how perplexed she would have been.
I doubt if she ever knew what spaghetti was, not that pasta was even around in her day, as she lived here in the Deep South. She certainly wasn’t aware of the world of pasta. Makes me happy she wasn’t or perhaps I would have never known her world of chicken on the dinner table.
Not that I remember too clearly but granny and her mother depended on the yard bird for most meals. I vaguely remember visiting the old home place when as a kid, and I’ve just gotta tell you, those birds hated me. They chased me all over the large back area, with necks out stretched, and almost got me a few times so I was glad when one or two of them were submerged in the cooking pot.
Perhaps it was at that time when the preacher came for dinner. Granny and her mother, plus several aunts really put the “big pot in the little one” as I heard them say. That meant, I learned, the dinner table would be laden with all varieties of Southern-style cooking, with the yard bird reigning supreme.
You see feeding the preacher after Sunday service was a big deal so when that momentous occasion occurred once or twice a year, Granny and all of the women would skip church to prepare the meal. They would worry about their souls later, but today the dinner table was be impressive.
A few days prior to Sunday dinner, two chickens were caught and placed in a special pen where they were fed only corn, Granny explained the ritual to me later. As I revisit that Sunday in my mind today, I remember my cousins and I were placed at a small table outside of the dining room. I believe we were seated in the long hallway located down the center of the old house, not within eyesight but within hearing of the main event.
The ladies all scurried from the kitchen to dining room with dishes and plates, cold tea in a clay pitcher sat on a serving table, handy for quick refills, but there wasn’t any ice which was the custom of the time, unless one of the men folk (as Granny called them) had made a trip to Harrison store in Little Rock for a block, but of course, the store was closed on Sunday.
We kids were told to be quiet as we all waited on the preacher to arrive. Finally there was a hush all through the big old house as a pickup truck rolled up the drive. It was the preacher and then things got busy.
“Hello, Mrs. Ila. Hello Mrs. Frankie. Thank you for the invitation to dinner. It sure does smell good,” the preacher presented his good manners. He was attired in a white shirt with sleeves rolled up to the elbow and a dark tie, and also dark dress pants but what was most impressive was his hat. It was a rather large straw hat with a wide, white band and then there were the shoes, which were two-toned, brown and white.
We kids had our mouths wide-open, never had we seen such a sight, but after all it was the preacher and he had come for Sunday dinner.
Platter after platter of fried chicken was served around the table, plus a big dish of chicken and dumplings but no chicken spaghetti. Nope. Had a weird dish like chicken and pasta appeared, my Granny and her mother would have never lived it down.
As I prepared the wonderful chicken and spaghetti dish this week, my friend also shared an additional recipe: Creamy Crockpot White Chicken Chili.
Harrumph! I can hear Granny now.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
