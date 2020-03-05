March 19 there will be a Commemoration Ceremony at the Mississippi State Capitol to honor Mississippi veterans who served in Vietnam. For many the Vietnam conflict wasn’t too long ago and we clearly remember the nightly news broadcasts. It was a horrible time for the U.S. military.
Recently I watched a documentary on Netflix about that war. I saw the young, frightened faces of our soldiers. It brought back many memories although I didn’t have anyone close to me who served, I did hear from friends about the horrific things that happened to their love ones.
Fighting in the jungles of Vietnam and Cambodia was in its self unthinkable. Not only were our soldiers fighting the enemy but at the same time kicking off snakes and huge flesh-eating lizards. Our troops were not prepared for this type warfare where little children begged for food and at the same time threw a bomb in the soldier’s face.
Although I never had the chance to talk to any returning soldiers, many of my friends shared that upon returning the fighting men/women would not talk about the war. It was too atrocious. And for many years the soldiers would not talk, some never did but a few toward the end of their lives, did share the horrors of that time.
Not only was the war unspeakable, but also was the treatment some of the returning soldiers had to bear: disrespect and contempt, even to the point that when the men entered the first American airport, they were spit upon.
After all of these years to now respect these men is almost too little, too late, so many have died from injuries and broken hearts. Yet if there is only one Nam Vet left in Mississippi, the ceremony is needed. Scars must be healed and families must know their sacrifices are deeply appreciated.
Some have said Vietnam was a war that wasn’t a war. It was a blunder, poorly planned and the finality was a disaster. But anytime our soldiers die protecting the homeland, it is war.
Down through time, each country has fought a war, sometimes many wars. I am reminded of one of my favorite poems. The poem is a little long but the read is worth it.
The Charge of the Light Brigade by Alfred Lloyd Tennyson:
I
Half a league, half a league,
Half a league onward,
All in the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.
“Forward, the Light Brigade!
Charge for the guns!” he said.
Into the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.
II
“Forward, the Light Brigade!”
Was there a man dismayed?
Not though the soldier knew
Someone had blundered.
Theirs not to make reply,
Theirs not to reason why,
Theirs but to do and die.
Into the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.
III
Cannon to right of them,
Cannon to left of them,
Cannon in front of them
Volleyed and thundered;
Stormed at with shot and shell,
Boldly they rode and well,
Into the jaws of Death,
Into the mouth of hell
Rode the six hundred.
IV
Flashed all their sabres bare,
Flashed as they turned in air
Sabring the gunners there,
Charging an army, while
All the world wondered.
Plunged in the battery-smoke
Right through the line they broke;
Cossack and Russian
Reeled from the sabre stroke
Shattered and sundered.
Then they rode back, but not
Not the six hundred.
V
Cannon to right of them,
Cannon to left of them,
Cannon behind them
Volleyed and thundered;
Stormed at with shot and shell,
While horse and hero fell.
They that had fought so well
Came through the jaws of Death,
Back from the mouth of hell,
All that was left of them,
Left of six hundred.
VI
When can their glory fade?
O the wild charge they made!
All the world wondered.
Honour the charge they made!
Honour the Light Brigade,
Noble six hundred!
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
