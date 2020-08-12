When I see the number of COVID 19 survivors listed on the nightly news, I am thankful my family and I are included.
And as well I have realized so many who have not been a part of this plague cannot possibly conjure up the dark details of the virus. I think it is one of those things one must endure in order to really know the layers of despair so many have suffered.
With that said, I have a COVID 19 Timeline to share today.
Friends,
Below I’ve written a COVID 19 timeline according to our experience at McKee Ranch. I hope this will help those who just do-not know the details of this awful virus.
COVID 19 Timeline:
1. One begins the symptoms: sinus infection, low grade temp, headache, diarrhea, aches, bronchitis, no energy, no appetite and no sense of taste or smell. They come in waves.
2. Within two days we called our family doctor for testing.
3. Our testing was setup for two days after the call. We were tested in our cars at the Anderson Towers.
4. Testing results received two days later. My entire family tested positive.
5. We stayed in quarantine for three weeks, very sick but didn’t suffer severe bronchitis or pneumonia like so many who don’t recover. We are very, very thankful.
6. We received a call and virtual checkup from Mississippi Department of Health on the 16th day from testing positive. We were declared as recovered and allowed to return to regular activities.
7. Today on the 23rd day, we remain weak but each day are better. Hubs lost 20 lbs, our son 10 and 10 for me.
8. In two weeks we will be tested for antibodies that will help strengthen our immune systems.
9. Many wonderful friends were our prayer warriors. They also delivered to our front door orange juice, popsicles, mashed potatoes, chic spaghetti and crackers, bottled water and even picked up our called-in Wal-Mart order.
10. If COVID 19, God Forbid, comes to your house, I will diligently pray for you and I especially pray that you have the type of wonderful friends and church family we have, because without them, there is a very good chance that we would not have survived. I give God the glory, everyday and each day for the rest of my life.
And I know beyond the shadow of a doubt that there is still more work for me, for my family here on this earth, work for God’s Kingdom. And I pray, pray, pray that each day He will lead me toward His Will.
So on this morning, the morning of August 12, 2020, as I write, I am more thankful than ever before for the month of August because you see, before this time I considered the month to be my least favorite. I actually hated August.
August is the month of humid, sultry air, mosquito-filled and gnats-in-the-face, fierce thunderstorms sometimes with tornadoes and even hurricanes. August signals the end of summer and in my life, August is the month when my son died.
Yes, I hated August.
But in 2020 I have managed to turn a new page and can see new beginnings. With the Lord’s help, August has a new purpose. It is time for renewals. It is the month my family and I survived COVID 19.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
