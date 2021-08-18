As the days of 2021 seem to sit squarely upon our heads with no offer of hope, and with suffocating brick walls and never a light at the end of the tunnel, we must turn our faces to the truth. There is no one better to read and as well enjoy his words of encouragement, no one better than C. S. Lewis.
Perhaps you have never heard of Mr. Lewis. Let me tell you all about him.
Clive Staples Lewis (C. S. Lewis) was born November 29, 1898, in Belfast, Ireland. An avid reader, C. S., known as Jack by friends and family, had written his first book at age nine. Assisted by his brother, Warner, the main characters were animals who ran their own country known as Boxen.
He never tired of reading and once said, “finding a book to read was like walking into a field and finding a new blade of grass.”
I must say I have witnessed that young, eager readers are usually high achievers.
Lewis received a fine education but somewhere along the way abandoned his childhood Christian faith and declared himself an atheist at age 15 and also became interested in the occult.
He said he was “very angry with God.” Perhaps part of his anger was the death of his mother when Jack was ten years old. She was a daughter and granddaughter of Church of Ireland priests. Irregardless, he had begun to think of his religion as a chore and duty rather than a comfort.
Lewis first met his Oxford colleague and Christian friend, J. R. R. Tolkien (authored Lord of the Rings) in 1926 who convinced him to resume his faith in Christianity. Lewis said, “I was kicking, struggling, resentful and darting my eyes in every direction for a chance to escape.”
Had he escaped, the world would have suffered not knowing his thoughts and as well his influential voice of Christian reason.
Lewis was a prolific writer with a circle of literary friends which included Tolkien, Nevill Cogill, Lord David Cecil and others. The group became known as the “inklings.”
His Christian themes included sin, humanity's fall from grace and redemption. And his most popular novel was a fantasy for children entitled “The Chronicles of Narnia.” The series of books contain Christian ideas intended for young readers and as well included Greek and Roman mythology and British and Irish Fairy tales.
Many consider Lewis the most important writer of the 20th century. In his book Mere Christianity, Lewis reminds us that in the Christian faith we all stand on common ground. His books have sold millions and continue to inspire good Christians who attempt to dwell in a bad world.
Another of his books, The Abolition of Man, is one of the most debated books of Lewis's entire career and was chosen by National Review as number seven of their “100 Best Nonfiction Books of the Twentieth Century.”
I have read the strongest Christians are former atheists and this theory certainly held true in the life of C. S. Lewis.
Lewis said, To every soul, God will look like its first love because He IS its first love. Your place in heaven will seem to be made for you and you alone, because you were made for it – made for it stitch by stitch as a glove is made for a hand.
Although there is some controversy pertaining to the following quote, I feel as if Lewis did say it and/or wrote it:
Man does not have a soul. He is a soul. He has a body.
To me this quote is a comfort. When the world is going crazy, our soul reigns forever and ever.
So during these turbulent days of 2021, we must remember the words of C. S. Lewis, There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.
