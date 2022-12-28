It is more blessed to give than receive.
Acts 20:35
We know these words as spoken by Jesus. We are taught at a very young age in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School the blessings of charity. We have even played them out by donating clothing, food and toys for the needy.
But did we really know?
Oh, maybe a few did understand, but it is really a heart-thing, isn't it? Until the heart is willing, then the act of charity is only something we do at Christmas time, or when we are cleaning a closet.
I am ashamed that my heart wasn't into the blessing of giving. Oh, I've given over the years. I've even directed food drives or specifically soup drives. This is not a brag, but I've encouraged children and adults as well to give, especially for church activities.
But it wasn't until last year that my heart became a joyful giver. There's a difference. Allow me to share.
It was December 2021, and I received a phone call that my closest cousin had died and as well I was her only blood relative living in Mississippi. She was a widow and did not leave a will.
Wow! I felt so inadequate. She left a rather large estate, and the courts wanted me (little ole me) to administer the liquidating of all of her worldly belongings.
Once I recovered from the shock, I knew that I must do the very best, legally and with benevolence, for her sake. I was overseeing my cousin's life, in a way. She was the one, along with her sister, when we climbed trees, roller skated, rode bikes at Highland Park, along with our mutual grandmother's ever-watching eyes.
We giggled, had secrets, and enjoyed the love of family members.
Now it was my turn to see to her estate. What a responsibility. I admit that I tried to squirm out of it, but it was really true. I was her only blood relative living in Mississippi.
I located my cousin's two living nieces (her deceased sister's children) and yes, I crashed by computer because I didn't really know what I was doing. But I found the long-lost girls (young women now).
Under the guidance of the courts and a local attorney, my cousin's estate was dispersed to the nieces. But there was a large amount leftover. What to do?
That is when I heard about Halls of Praise Church and their mission's director, Sheila. It is the most remarkable group of local, mission-minded people I have ever known. The way it works. I made a call to the church and explained my situation. I was under a deadline to empty and clean my cousin's house.
There was furniture, even a pool table, and as well kitchenware, linens, a few appliances and lots of knickknacks.
Sheila said, "Let me check with the crew." Yes, the church has a crew of young men with trucks, who can move anything. Sheila's job is to place the items where most needed. She shared with me that she prays over each item to make certain the gift is in God's will.
During 2021, I personally donated a washer and dryer and as well recommended the church when a house was being vacated with large pieces of furniture, including a piano. The crew arrived promptly each time and I know the donations were placed by God's will.
Sheila shared with me that she placed the piano in a small school which beforehand did not have any musical instruments. During December I have imagined small children singing "Away in a Manger" for the first time at their school.
Yes, benevolence is real, if willing.
Happy New Year.
Meridian native, Anne B. McKee, is a lively, Mississippi-inspired Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
