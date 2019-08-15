According to history, August is the eighth month of the year and has 31 days. When Julius Caesar created the Julian calendar in 45 BC, two days were added giving the month a total of 31. It was later renamed Augustus in honor of the first emperor of Rome, Caesar Augustus.
Yeah, yeah … must have been something weird about the ole guy to be named after one of the most stifling months of the calendar year.
But in Mississippi, August, even though named for an emperor, is a mess of humidity. Can I get an Amen?
Talk about being shocked – when I researched, I found that Mississippi is not even listed in the top ten states with record high temps. Louisiana and Florida, plus 21 others, come before us, unbelievable! As I gazed upon the list of high temps in all states, Mississippi is rated number 22 with 115 degrees in Holly Springs, as the highest, which was on July 29, 1930.
Do what?
Now I must admit we did have a rather lovely July this year. Yes, the seven days of lower humidity was awesome, but where did it go? Perhaps we suffer even more when rewarded a slight reprieve? Let me chew on my tomato sandwich a bit more as I think this over.
Recently, while researching, I read an interesting column in the Clarion-Ledger concerning this very subject (not the tomato sandwich because I am very knowledgeable about “them maters”) but about Mississippi’s humid weather, which was written by Dustin Barnes in July, 2017. Take a look: https://www.clarionledger.com.
His column reads about stuff we all know, as Mississippians, but what really got my attention was his comments listed under Humidity Matters: Record highs aside, let’s not forget that Mississippi’s humidity is what really determines who can make it or not in the sweltering summers. And according to the National Climactic Data Center, Mississippi has, on average, the highest humidity levels in the country at 91 percent.
There it is! We deserve to be listed in the top ten states with record swelteringly high temps. Why must we sweat without recognition, at a least we need a nod for surviving?
The columnist continues with a few great pointers. The morning shower to prepare for the day/wake up/ cleanse the night sweat away, followed by the late afternoon or after-work shower if you’re going out in public later that evening. And of course, the before bed, because the-sheets-are-too-clean-to-get-sweaty shower. It’s how we survive the Mississippi heat.
But again, by George, we deserve some recognition!
But back to our August namesake, Roman Emperor, Augusta, and how the name evolved, below I have included a bit more info: https://infoplease.com/august
Whereas the Emperor Augustus Caesar, in the month of Sextillis ... thrice entered the city in triumph ... and in the same month Egypt was brought under the authority of the Roman people, and in the same month an end was put to the civil wars; and whereas for these reasons the said month is, and has been, most fortunate to this empire, it is hereby decreed by the senate that the said month shall be called Augustus.
Not only did the Senate name a month after Augustus, but it decided that since Julius' month, July, had 31 days, Augustus' month should equal it: under the Julian calendar, the months alternated evenly between 30 and 31 days (with the exception of February), which made August 30 days long. So, instead of August having a mere 30 days, it was lengthened to 31.
You remember, 30 days have September, April, June and November, all of the rest have 31 with the exception of February, which has 28, except on leap-year when it has 29.
Yep, blame is on the Roman Senate. Thirty-one days of sweltering heat which is all situated in Mississippi – at least that is the way it has seemed to me.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.