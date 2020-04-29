I want to share with you the things I’ve accomplished or tried to accomplish during these pandemic days. You see I lovvvve staying at home with Hubs and my computer and of course, the two pups, KayKay and Cash. I suppose my homebody feeling is because I have really spent the last 12/13 years “on the road.”
And as well I recently learned that what I do is called “Gig Economy.”
Yes, during these years I packed my SUV with costumes, grabbed Hubs, and we took off to schools, libraries, civic clubs, museums, churches and other places to tell my Mississippi stories, which had I researched and written. Sometimes I would stay at the gig location for the day or even for two or three days. In 2019, I was at one gig for three months.
But during the 2020 pandemic time I have enjoyed being just like all of you – social distancing. Therefore I have taken this opportunity to pen four short stories, all in the Southern Gothic genre, which is probably by favorite. I have four additional storylines to complete and then I will have a collection of eight stories as one book.
I think it is time to bring back the original (1920s/30s era) Southern Gothic genre. In my opinion, recent writers have presented gory and bloody, outlandish storylines in an effort to replace such stories as “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston or “A Good Man is Hard to Find” by Flannery O’Connor.
Southern Gothic is irreplaceable. I was hooked when I first read Faulkner’s “A Rose for Emily.” Whew that story got my attention really fast.
Perhaps during this pandemic time I could have been more of a normal type if I had planted a garden, like so many of you have, or if I had dieted instead of eating, eating, eating. Sigh.
Maybe I could have taken an online course or even cleaned my house. Yikes! But instead, I wanted to get the stories in print (on my pc) with the hope of attracting a publishing house, either hard-print or online.
You see these stories have rolled around in my brain, some for years, although two are brand new. I must bring them out for the world to see. OK, so I admit it – I’m a little bit weird, but hey, I’ve been called worse. It is when you put yourself “out there” and express your thoughts to millions of people via internet, that perhaps one will suffer the consequence of a weirdo.
However in my 20-plus years I have only endured one who was really scary, sort of a stalker like man, but I soon realized his psycho was jealousy and I chalked it up as that.
So watch for a collection of my sort of weird, sort of thought-provoking stories to hit the market, sometimes soon, I hope. All of them are rooted within true events that occurred in this area, sometimes between the years of 1870 to 1960.
No one is certain when the pandemic will end, for sure. Perhaps I will have time to put together a collection of southern humor as well. I do enjoy humor and no one is funnier than a southerner. I have written southern humor for 25 years and I have them categorized as: “It All Happened Down at the Car Lot”; “Grandma Said”; “Hubs and Me”; “Life in the South Lane”; and maybe a couple of others. I have at least 500 short stories of all genres, each with a 750/800 word count. So I must get busy publicizing my work.
It was famous writer Virginia Woolf who once said, “A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction.” Putting aside the money part, I suppose the room of my own, at this period of time, has been my home-office and the pandemic of 2020.
No, I am not ready to jump into life again on the outside. I am just fine sitting in my office at the computer with all of my weird, mostly fictional, characters dancing around in my head. Actually I can feel additional characters knocking at the door to play a part in my stories as well.
And I look so normal …
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.