Come and discover many, many documented stories about those who came before us.
The ones who suffered and survived when Mississippi first became a State, but most importantly, discover the who, when, and why Meridian continues to thrive, step by step, breath by breath and heartbeat by heartbeat.
Assuredly, Meridian should have folded its doors many years ago, but like the title of Jack Shank's book, "Meridian, A City That Would Not Die," the City refused to expire to the grave.
The spunk and courage of many God-fearing people kept the city alive. By the way, this book will be among several given away as door prizes on tour date, donated by Lauderdale County Archives & History Department.
The tour presents the stories about real treasures, the people who sometimes had more guts than anything else. The stories will be presented in period costume by volunteer storytellers on Saturday, February 12th.
Did you read that? We, the storytellers, are all volunteers, who love our City, and want to teach its history, especially for children. It's true.
Now dear readers, if you can help promote this event, it is possible it could become an annual thing. It is actually a history event mingled with the arts of drama and storytelling. We are celebrating Meridian's birthday (February 10, 1860). It has been a long time since Meridian celebrated its birthday.
So yes, Saturday, Feb. 12, is a Treasure Hunt.
The way I see it, after experiencing the opportunity to hear Meridian stories of history, you will become so much richer, especially the children.
Did you know Meridian was at one time the Capitol of the State? Did you know the great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha's governing village was located only 15 minutes from downtown Meridian? Did you know the last two men hanged in Mississippi took place at Lauderdale County Jail and the Mississippi Governor at the time (1924) rode the train from Jackson to make certain the deed was lawful? Did you know a soldier, a local hero, buried in Meridian, was a WWI Buffalo soldier? Did you know 90% of Meridian's downtown industrial district was swept away in 1906 by a deadly tornado? Have you heard the Union Hotel ghosts stories?
And so much more.
Okay, I admit it. This event was my idea. The idea came to me after last September's Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour, which was again a big success, for 12 years now. People are yearning for stories of history. But because Rose Hill Company is a 501c 3, we are guided to only tell stories about people buried in the cemetery.
I wanted to tell all of the Meridian area stories.
So in October, I asked for a meeting with Craig Hitt with the city's community development office. I gave him the idea and he was genuinely excited. And with the City of Meridian, Rose Hill Storytellers have worked diligently to bring the event to the public.
Dear readers, please help spread the word about this event and bring the children. If we as Meridianites do not tell our story, correctly and honestly, who will? We need to make known the good, the strong, those who persevered, the ones who put their backs to the work load with no expectation of recognition, the God-fearing and hardworking of Meridian's story of history. Oh yes, we do have an overload of bad stuff, these days, but we must remember the good and teach it in order to reach those better days again.
Invitation to a Treasure Hunt
Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. until sundown (5:45 pm) in downtown Meridian
Free event; with pickup tour maps at each storytelling stop.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
