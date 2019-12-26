Dear Mr. FedEx man,

I am truly sorry. The other morning when you arrived I was in a frenzy and I guess you could say out-of-control. I truly didn’t mean to bite you, but it happened and I am so-o-o sorry.

During the last few days, before your visit, there had been many befuddlements going on around my home, unusual things. My humans put a pine tree in the living room and I was confused. I thought Mississippi pines lived outside with the squirrels. Then they put lights on it. What the heck?

But you see I am the protector of McKee Ranch and I take my duties seriously. You, Mr. Fed-Ex man, probably noticed that I am 10 pounds of pulsing muscle all dedicated to the safety of my McKee people. And as well I have keen eyes and double-duty hearing so when your truck turned the corner at my street, I was ready.

But now I am sorry.

Oh, I know you were a nice man and said I was your third bite of the day and it was only 10 0’clock a.m. but still, that doesn’t matter. You even tried to make friends with me but I was too into the moment by then. Just as a hint for next time, bring special treats for me like the Bug-Man does. I really like Mr. Bruce and would never bite him because he brings me good stuff.

My Pepaw McKee scolded me and warned that Santa was watching and that I had better be a good little girl. Oh, I feel so bad.

But hey, I was doing my sworn duty to protect my family and what you delivered in the big truck was a nice Christmas gift for them after all so I suppose it was a win-win situation. I mean I didn’t break the skin and there was no blood involved. Just so you will know, maybe for the next time, I’ve had all of my shots.

FYI – when UPS arrived later in the week, I had been confined to my inside kennel. I’m OK with that because my humans make sure I have all of my favorite toys and plenty to eat and drink. I suppose it is sort of like a puppy-spa. However it is hard to be a mighty guard dog when confined so I take naps, reserving my ten-pounds of viciousness for the next bad guy.

Not that you’re bad, Mr. FedEx man.

But I must quickly add that Santa did come so I surely was a good girl, just one that made a mistake and I am so sorry. Please give me another chance and come again.

I mean just take a look at these big black eyes and black-button nose, white curly tail and the fluffiness all over my body. Can anything this cute be a black-hearted, mean dog? The answer is no, never.

But I must confess my pretty exterior can be a clever camouflage. That’s right. When it comes to protecting my family at McKee Ranch, I am a cruel fighting machine. But when I sit in my Memaw’s lap, (I am a lap dog; first and foremost), I become the baby I was meant to be, with an edge, so watch-out.

So Mr. FedEx man, please give me another chance. Remember I am partial to Cesar Softies Filet Mignon Treats so load them on the truck for next time.

Promising to act better,

Your fuzzy friend,

KayKay

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you