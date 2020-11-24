There is one grateful little heart this year and he/she has an adventure to tell, but unless we can decipher “owl-talk,” we shall never know.
Or even I dare say will his story be revealed through the media although there are a few journalists who can squeeze a story out of anything breathing, just saying.
Up until last week the little fellow had called a 75-foot-tall Norway spruce home probably his entire life and indeed when discovered, he seemed all too settled, maybe even too settled to make a move. However he found himself convinced by one of the workers to do so, when his own special branch was unwrapped, which exposed his sanctuary.
I am not sure if the FBI was involved during the search. (Oh, silly me).
But the spruce wasn’t just any ole tree. It was selected as the 2020 Rockefeller Christmas tree, a grand honor and as well transported from Oneonta, NY three days prior to finding the little bird, which has now been named “Rockefeller.” Officials speculated Rockefeller had not eaten or had water during that time. It had been a 170-mile trip onboard a massive trailer for the stowaway but he made it.
A rash of theories came forth: maybe he flew over from Central Park, perhaps he was squished by tree limbs and too traumatized to move or he could have been a Trump bird and was upset about the election outcome (I made-up the last one, but who knows?).
However at last report, he or she (the examiner hasn’t gotten that far yet) had had X-rays done and no fractures were revealed. Ravensbeard Wildlife Center has now taken custody of Rockefeller. Their spokesperson reported as of the first night at their facility the little thing ate two mice and downed all of his water so his appetite is good. On Saturday, the center reported he is doing “very well.”
Ravensbeard Center also announced a GoFundMe account had been activated and so far over $12,000 raised for his care. The non-profit center rehabilitates all kinds of bird wildlife, including ducks, turkeys and other birds of prey.
Witnesses are enthralled with the owl’s adorable face with those none-blinking bright eyes which is that of an adult northern saw-whet owl, a breed which will only grow to five inches long and weigh just 2 to 3 ounces. At first the bird was mistaken to be a baby but undoubtedly the feathered one is a mighty and strong adult with great conviction.
If you would like to see photos of the celebrity, click on your search engine and follow Rockefeller’s story. There are several posted. Actually, Rockefeller is the “talk of the nation” right now, thankfully. We needed something positive.
Oh, I’ve read this story is the “Christmas Miracle” of 2020, or maybe “Owl in a Spruce Tree” takeoff of the favorite old Christmas Carol but I like to think the little owl’s story more than likely represents Thanksgiving.
Thankfulness comes within all stories but first, we must look for it.
Thanksgiving – it’s a wonderful thing, most importantly this year a wonderful thing for little Rockefeller.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
