Let me tell you about my grandson.
Now, now, don’t go away. I have good stuff to share, although perhaps a little overboard, here and there.
Number one: Jordan is my legacy although he is the spitting image of Hubs. I mean I have looked oh-so-carefully and nothing is there physically to remind me of Anne McKee, but mentally he has a brilliant mind. That’s right, my grandson is sharp as a tack, just like me.
Come on … allow me this one little brag. Oh, wait, there might be additional brags waiting in the wings.
As a toddler, Jordan enjoyed storybooks. Whenever he visited the McKee Ranch, there was plenty of time for storytelling and at 3 years old, Jordan told his first story. It was my surprise birthday party and the little man took the floor.
Even my good friend Sarah, a longtime professional storyteller was impressed and I admit it was a jaw dropping experience. The party was in a private room at a local restaurant with 25-30 people there. And there he was, the little guy, standing in the center of it all, making eye contact with each person, as he circled the area, just like a real storyteller.
Well I have got to tell you at that moment Jordan was a real storyteller.
You see I had taken him with me to a storytelling festival the weekend before and it was apparent that he paid attention. At my party, I received a most wonderful gift from my 3-year-old, brilliant, grandson. Yes, he told me, the storyteller, a story.
Yep, he may look like Hubs, but there’s a lot of creativity flowing through his veins, whereas with Hubs there’s not. That all I’ll say about that.
What was most impressive, he had heard the story only one time at the festival, just once, but at the party he repeated it word-by-word with the proper gestures and inference. The pitch of his voice and the “a-ha” moment at the conclusion of the story was right on target.
Within two years, Jordan had moved to the position of author when he wrote his first book “The Green Ball,” complete with artwork. His characters: Jerry the Jellyfish, Fred the Flamingo, Larry the Lion and Eli the Elephant were made for a television drama. So, yes, I have the manuscript ready for when the Disney Network calls.
Now a few years later, Jordan continues to make me a proud Memaw. He has developed a dry sense of humor and I am sure to listen carefully, because the “a-ha” moment is still on target. And when it is time for goodbye hugs just move out of the way, because Jordan has declared himself a professional hugger, and that all of the others are amateurs.
I tend to agree.
He is a brown belt in karate, an excellent swimmer, plays forward on the soccer team, plus now works as one of the managers for his high school football team. But I must add that throughout school, he has maintained an A overall average, with only one or two Bs. A few of his teachers have declared that Jordan has a photogenic memory, which really comes in handy on test day.
My grandson, Jordan McKee, at 15-years-old, today stands 6-foot-2, wears a size 12 shoe and has a ready smile, which beams through true-blue eyes. But as his grandmother I am most proud that he is a good, honest person, considerate of others and has a plan.
He hopes to continue his work and aim his career toward the sports arena, not as an athlete, but on the management side. You will agree professional sports teams need smart people and especially young people with photogenic memories. Yes, Jordan is on his way.
But as his grandmother, I can see a book in his future filled with stories about, maybe, his Memaw (me!).
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
