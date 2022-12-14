As we stand poised to enter the third week of December, my Southern mindset has kicked into action. Some of those who lean in the “political correctness” realm might shudder to read these words, but that doesn’t change the way I think. Yes, I am Southern, and yes, I am bragging.
As I prepare, year after year, to the enter into the last few weeks prior to the Birth of our Savior, there are certain things I am inclined to do, people to see, books to read, music to sing, thoughts to think and always prayers to pray.
In no certain order or priority:
(1) I read the children’s’ book, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” written by Barbara Robinson. I highly recommend this little book, which is for all ages. It is the story of what we might call today, a dysfunctional family. The six Herdman kids are left to run the neighborhood, disrupting everything, even church. Their daddy was last seen leaving town on the evening train, never to return and their momma worked doubled shifts at a local factory. When neighborhood folks offered to collect money for her so’s she didn’t have to work so much, she wouldn’t have it. Said she liked to work, but it was when these bad kids discovered the Birth of Jesus, the story became heartfelt for all Christians and non-Christians alike.
(2) Next I reserve an entire evening to watch my fav movie, “The Nativity Story,” written by Mike Rich and magnificently directed by Catherine Hardwick. It will take an entire evening because I usually watch it twice the same night. I want to savor the breath-taking and meditative, simple account taken from scripture. The scenery is true to my concept of time and place. Mary and Joseph are portrayed as the young Jewish people as they surely were, innocent and trusting. At the time of the Birth of the Babe, Mary and Joseph are depicted as witnesses of the long-awaited child, The Messiah,
(3) I attend a local Christmas Cantata, Meridian Little Theatre’s Christmas play (this year, “Meet Me in St Louis,”), drive to Minnow Bucket Road for the Pritchett family’s outstanding Christmas decorations, and if there is time, I attend at least one Christmas party.
(4) Next, I cook – usually it is Granny’s pecan pies, Mama Kee’s turkey & dressing, Betty Fay’s sweet potato casserole, Momma’s cookies fruit salad and assorted veggies, but this year, my son and financee will prepare Christmas dinner.
(5) Did you notice there is no mention of shopping? That’s right; Hubs and I only give money. It’s always the right size and color – no need to exchange or keep a receipt. It works for us. However this year we are so, so blessed with twin great grandsons (one year old) so to the toy store, we go.
(7) Finally and most importantly, I celebrate the Birth of our Savior, by doing something nice for someone who doesn’t expect it. .I don’t brag about it but this gift is probably the most important part of my Christmas celebration each year. I learned this important lesson many years ago when planning a children’s Christmas party. Instead of throwing a party and allowing the children to exchange gifts, we took Christmas to an elderly lady, who was confined to a wheel chair and lived alone.
We decorated her small house, brought along cookies and punch, sang Christmas carols and Miss Betty Lou Calvert sang along with us, with her throaty alto voice. Who would have thought the children would have enjoyed such a party? But they did and asked to go see her again and again, and we did.
Now you have my Southern Christmas. I think it is a gift – a Christmas gift. I am thankful, y’all.
Anne McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau. See her website: www.annmckeestoryteller.com
