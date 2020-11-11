Mary, Queen of Scotts was a woman who lived a tragic life engulfed in the turmoil of political upheaval which eventually took her life by no fault of her own. She was born in 1542 and executed in 1587.
She lived a life of privilege, the daughter of a king and with her first marriage, Queen Consort of France. Eventually upon the deaths of her father and young husband, Mary was both the Queen of Scotland and Queen Consort of France.
It is documented her life was one of “the rich and famous” until her head was laid upon the chopping block.
But today I write about Mary, Queen of Scott’s great grandmother, Philippa of Guelders. She too was born into a royal-line who lived in an area known today as Germany.
Philippa was to grow up to be a celebrated beauty. Her emblem was a thistle leaf with the motto “Do not touch me, or I will prick”. A marriage was arranged with René II, Duke of Lorraine and the nuptials took place on September 1, 1485 in Orléans. Philippa and René were to have at least 13 children.
Philippa’s husband died in 1508, leaving her with many young children. She tried to undertake the duties of regent for Antoine, the new Duke of Lorraine but it was agreed he was old enough to rule on his own, (he was 19.) After her husband’s death, Philippa was the supreme head of the family.
When her son Claude had a daughter Marie on December 2, 1515, Philippa was present for the birth of her granddaughter. Marie of Guise who was to marry King James V of Scotland and their daughter was Mary Queen of Scots.
In 1519, at the age of 52, Philippa’s health was in decline. She suffered from headaches, dizziness and dropsy and told her children she was going to stay for a week or two at the convent of the Poor Clares in Pont-à-Mousson, north of Nancy in France.
Shortly after arriving at the convent, she decided she wanted to retire and spend the rest of her life there. Her children were stunned. The Poor Clares lived in poverty and under strict guidelines.
The children begged her to go to a less severe establishment and that they needed her to guide the family. She held fast to her decision and on December 19, 1519 she was inducted into the order while all her offspring and their spouses watched. She gave her blessing to everyone and retired to the cell which would be her home for the rest of her life.
Her duties included cooking, weeding the garden and doing laundry. She slept on straw on bare boards, wore coarse and simple clothing and ate plain food. Her children would continue to visit her, asking for her input when in need.
Obviously her health improved but more importantly, Philippa found the peace for which she had searched.
Philippa’s family continued to come to her for advice which she lovingly bestowed upon them now spoken though a voice that had learned the value of hard work and peaceful communication with her God.
She died on February 28, 1547 at the age of seventy-nine and was buried at the Cordeliers Convent in Nancy. Philippa lived to a ripe old age, beyond expected life time in the 1500s. Could it be her lifestyle and inner-peace had become that which passes all understanding?
Philippa had lived the high-life, beautiful castles, the latest fashions, rich foods, expensive jewelry and opportunities which were only reserved for the upper echelon of society. Yet, something was missing in her life and by age 52 she felt her health was in danger. She needed a change.
Her family didn’t fully agree but supported her decision. They wondered how a lady of her status and years would even contemplate such a thing.
So I have been thinking today …
I wonder if any of us would have the courage of Philippa, especially me. However she obviously so yearned for a simple life and as well a closer relationship with her Lord that she was willing to change.
Today as I ponder the life of a long ago Queen, I challenge myself to reach out only for my simple needs, to accept the grime of my work life, to spend more time in the Word and increase my prayer time. After all if it was good enough for a queen, then it is good enough for me.
To learn more about the life of Philippa see: www.medievalists.net
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.