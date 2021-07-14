My friends declare their love for “that first cup of coffee” in the morning.
Me, well I go for “that first Popsicle of the day.” Yes, I'm weird like that.
Let me explain, but first – gotta get a Popsicle.
I'm back. This is number two for the morning and one of my favs. They are Monster Sugar Free Cherry Pineapple – frozen slushed Pops, and are just divine.
Hmm, sugar free, I'm thinking, gotta be healthy but then I look at back of package: 45 calories, 11 carbs but 0 sugar. I pick up my iPhone to do some calculating.
Hmm, 14 pops times 45 is 630 calories (like a Big Mac with cheese). 14 times 11 equals 154 carbs (gosh, three days worth), A-ha but no sugar. Maybe I can cut down to seven pops per day instead of 14? It will be a challenge.
I need to plan carefully:
1 pop before breakfast
1 pop after breakfast
2 pops for afternoon break
1 pop before supper
1 pop at bedtime
1 bonus pop as an extra treat for being good
With this new plan: 315 calories per day, 77 carbs per day, much more healthy. I just finished my “after breakfast” one. I must say the pops are a great way to survive a hot July day.
I talked to my stylist yesterday. Had to have a trim and she and I speculated pops versus say a coke slushie which I adore as well. One of those carries 65 calories and 18 carbs. I mean 14 of those a day and you would have to buy a new (larger) kitchen door. Nope, gonna stick with my pops.
Yes, my stylist and I talk important stuff like that. We didn't discuss the situation in Cuba and barely mentioned the fiasco taking place with Meridian City Council. I mean what's the point? They folks gonna do whatever they do, anyways.
But we can sit on the front porch munching on our Popsicle and cooling the day away, no cares, no worries. The only big decision: slushed pop or regular?
You know it's really okay to take a day off. It's okay to sit in the recliner and watch reruns of MASH, especially those favorites when you've memorized the script. It's a good thing.
Yes, a good thing to not get anything done, just to drift along with Popsicle in hand and that's my plan for today. Come along and join me. Because what is to be is to be, or something like that and they won't miss us, just for a day.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.