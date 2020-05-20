Whew!
Now KayKay, my little Morkie-mix rescue is my sidekick, precious and sweet. She can get away with stuff that Hubs can only dream about so I consider her my best friend and an investment as I should because the vet bills are astronomical.
Quickly I must say that I am not complaining, no, no, no. She is worth every penny.
Yesterday’s visit was a continuance of the yearly checkup, you know shots, vaccines, screening, physical exam and grooming. All total per year is approximately $500, not including monthly “flea pill” at $25 per whack.
This is the cost for puppy upkeep if you want the best for them and want to keep your dear friend around a long time.
Again, I am not complaining. Yesterday, we didn’t do puppy pedicures or those precious hair bows because you see I had to go to the grocery store. Hubs frowns upon cutting out his bacon and pork chops for cute puppy fashion. Although at times I think a cute KayKay is most important.
But what I really want is a healthy and happy pup and therefore the checkups are essential.
Yesterday she weighed in at a brawling 12 pounds. Yes, be very frightened because she is a tough cookie. Her deep growl is intimidating. I mean it scares the cat to death, but then, KayKay does growl while wagging her big fluffy tail which sort of takes away from the bullying. (But don’t tell her.)
So yesterday morning we drove to the vet. She didn’t catch-on our destination at first, just having fun jumping around in the car, punching all of the buttons and slathering the upholstery. When we arrived to the parking lot, my two back windows were down and the trunk lid open, but hey, we made it.
That’s when it got serious. Two precious little vet assistants came to the car to get her and well, it was not a pretty sight. Little girl did not want to leave her mama. There was a lot of hair flying and resistance involved but finally I saw her disappear into the front door.
This was at 9:30 a.m. I left to run errands and called at 1:30 p.m. to see if the girl was ready. She was and I returned to get her. A different vet assistant met me at the car and I handed over my debit card. The assistant returned with a happy, little, white, fluffy pup. The baby was so overwhelmed that she gave me one of her mop-your-tonsils special kisses.
The assistant handed me my card plus printed statement and we were off.
Now I have a healthy little, fluffy, companion for another year. I noticed the statement listed a minor visit scheduled for November and I will have her there then as well.
You see I made the commitment when I adopted her. If I had not, otherwise the little thing would not have survived. She moved into our household as a full-fledged member and has brought unmeasured joy.
If possible, I encourage you to rescue a pet. There are thousands in Mississippi alone that need a home. And I admit that I do go the expensive route concerning her upkeep. But many people buy medicines (vaccines, shots) and administer their own, which is much less expensive. Unfortunately I am not smart enough to do that.
And I’ve just got to say bacon and pork chops aside, KayKay and her care are top priority. I can’t imagine McKee Ranch without her. And so watch out, next visit she might bound out of the car with painted toes and a head-filled with hair bows.
I will end this story with a big high-five for the vets of America, especially in Meridian. During this time of COVID-19 they have worked out their routine in order to keep everyone safe. My pup was picked up from me safely in the parking lot and then returned the same way.
And when the young Vet assistant returned KayKay to me, she said “Here is your baby.”
And yes she is, my healthy baby that I rescued two years ago – what a gift and we will return to the vet many times. I want to be her mama for a long time.
A day at the vet, couldn’t be better.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
