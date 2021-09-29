My pawpaw always said that better days were coming. He lived through the Great Depression and, dear readers, most of you (nor I) never dealt with such terrible times. But still there are times when we could use a better day.
I very seldom have a down day. When I do, I blame Hubs, (haha) but that's not necessarily true – not every time.
I have discovered my down days are usually of my own making. You see I can kick-around, more mentally than physically, when disturbed or upset. When that happens, I count my blessings and think of happy times and/or happy things.
There's my little rescue pup, KayKay. She loves me more than I deserve. Just to take her for the morning walk will lower my blood pressure and up my happy meter. We look for birds and squirrels and I will let her sniff at just about anything. You see I'm a sniffer too. Try it sometimes. It's a really cool thing to do.
I have a routine. Yes, I love a rut. I always make the bed right after getting up. If I don't, my day begins on the wrong foot. I try to have a clean kitchen waiting for me each morning. Sometimes it is hard to clean supper dishes, especially when eating late, but I find that if I walk into a messy kitchen in the mornings, I am out-of-sorts for hours.
I keep a detailed calendar and I refer to it several times per day. The calendar is not just for me but for Hubs and KayKay as well. We all have appointments and I suppose I am the McKee Ranch Director of Activities.
Oh and I keep the checkbook, grocery list, to do list, get out and about list, birthday list, holiday planning, vacation planning, and maybe most importantly, our dream list. I call a board meeting ever so often and we all have a vote. Hubs, me and KayKay.
Now our dream list is extensive. Why I slept with the house plans for McKee Ranch under my pillow for five years before we had the guts to build. I remember it well. It was at a called board meeting when I asked, “Well, are we?”
That was before KayKay had a vote.
But Hubs and I took the plunge. You see I found the plan in a Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. It was so unusual for this area that we could not find a contractor. So I started another list and we contracted ourselves. We were younger then, much younger.
But the trials of house-building made us stronger and we were better for it. And now we find after tending to the 3 ½ acres of lawn, flowerbeds, and the such, for forty-plus years, the yard is finally almost perfect, lush and green with plenty of perennials including ten Pride of Mobile azaleas my mother-in-law planted the first year. They are now over six feet tall and a beautiful sight in early spring.
We are better for it.
Something else, I (we) have found if we miss too many church services, or neglect to tithe, or stay connected to our Christian friends, we feel lousy. And you know lousy, well it's lousy to feel lousy. We want to feel better.
You know, it is all connected. To live the best life that you can, although we will never even be close to perfection, but to strive, to pray, to give thanks, and share kindness. That's a better way, a better day, and better feelings.
I think I will call a board meeting. Hubs, KayKay and I need, maybe, a refresher course.
I will put it on my list.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
