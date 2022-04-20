So what is that? Inquiring minds want to know.
As reported at the website, www.scienticamerican.com., "In early March, an international team of researchers led by Jonathan Jiang of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory posted a paper on the preprint server arXiv.org that detailed a new design for a message intended for extraterrestrial recipients."
Do I have your attention?
That's right. Your tax dollar at work. We are attempting to communicate with perhaps billions of planets and divulge a whole lot of personal info and it is more than your credit bureau report. Sort of scary, I mean we have enough problems with earthlings, don't you think?
But the 13 page epistle planned includes basic information about our version of mathematics, chemistry and biology. Not only that, also sketches of male and female humans are included, plus structure and chemistry of DNA.
Hm, hm, Ancestry.com., watch out!
Perhaps you remember a previous attempt to communicate. It was in 1974 termed an Arecibo Message. According to an article written on March 30, 2022, by science writer,
Daniel Oberhaus, that time was humanity's first attempt to send out a missive capable of being understood by extraterrestrial intelligence.
Because I am the curious type, or as Hubs has said, the nosey type, Irregardless I researched Google.com and found that the 1974 message was broadcasted into space a single time via "frequency modulated radio wave." At that time the message was sent into a collection of stars located approximately 25,000 light years away from Earth. Traveling at the speed of light, it will take at least 25,000 years to arrive there.
But I say, who has time to wait?
Daniel Oberhaus wrote, "As we approach the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Arecibo Message ... the question feels more urgent than ever. Advances in remote sensing technologies have revealed that the vast majority of stars in our galaxy host planets and that many of these exoplanets appear capable of hosting liquid water on their surface -- a prerequisite for life as we know it. The odds that at least one of these billions of planets has figured out how to say 'Hello.'"
The researchers, led by Jiang, are hopeful to transmit their message in March or October this year. That is when the Earth is at a 90-degree angle between the sun and center of the Milky Way. Jiang and team plan to send their message from either the Allen Telescope Array in northern California or the Five-Hundred-Meter-Aperture Sical Radio Tope in China.
I mean this is serious stuff, but it's hard for me to get overly interested in an event scheduled 25,000 years from now. Perhaps we should take a glance at those strange objects buzzing Navy pilots as reported in the summer of 2014 or when an Air Force jet scrambled to intercept a UFO in January 2020. Plus, one may read many additional reports about strange sightings in the sky, if one should search online. Many, I am certain are hoaxes, but a few could be true.
However, we should stay informed, read news reports and tune into TV documentaries. We should study history and read the Bible. Remember Ezekiel saw a "wheel in the middle of a wheel" hovering over the land.
So, friends keep your heads tilted toward the sky and your eyes open because the Beacon in the Galaxy is on its way into the Milky Way, if not last month, then in October, maybe.
As for McKee Ranch, Hubs and I are just fine with an occasional buzzard or two and if by chance the black feathered ones should squawk a message from the Universe, most assuredly you will be the first to know.
Anne McKee is a native Meridianite and Mississippi Historian. She is director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and Downtown Meridian History Walk. See her website, www.annemckeestoryteller.com
