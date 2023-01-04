Bold, daring, dashing, brave, unafraid, adventurous, gutsy, spirited, and spunky are just a few meanings of our 2023 Word of the Year.
Now to the opposite meaning: fearful, meek, cowardly, afraid, or timid.
Really, to boil it all down, are we fearless or fearful? I choose fearless.
In this year of 2023, we must be fearless. There, I've said it.
I don't know about you, but each morning I awake, really expecting bad news. Such as, do I have COVID (again)? What about the stock market today? What's going on in DC? How much has my tax bill increased? Will I run out of payday before I run out of month? And perhaps most importantly, what is the cost of eggs today?
Yi! Yi! Yi! And it continues.
But wait a minute, wait-a-minute, I do have $6 in my wallet for eggs. And, well you know it -- DC is always CRAZY, as well as the stock market. But what I have, what we have is a blue, blue sky (most days), wonderful friends and family members, sort of good health, and a mission-minded church, who teaches truths as revealed in God's Holy Word.
What I have, what you have is a fearless faith and yes, even spunky and gutsy belief that we will survive, all of us survive and one day we will pass over to the other side to perfection, where there is not a stock market or even a D.C.
But in the meantime, I will most likely complain about something trivial, and I might have a few sleepless nights because of something stupid. I might even clog my mind up with silly stuff that doesn't matter. I am human after all.
That is when I must remember to be fearless.
Recently, I had a sinus infection and was unable to attend a meeting. When I reported the fact that I would not be in attendance, the lady said. "Oh, I am so sorry. We always have more fun when you're there."
Oh my, what a compliment. Joy is also important in my world, almost as important as fearless. Perhaps I am a joyful sort because I am fearless. I will have to think on that.
This morning as I write, I have my fearless eye on the House of Representatives. Oh, good grief, this is when I must remember that I am, indeed, fearless.
But it was in July of 2022 (only six months ago) that I observed, along with millions of others, the newest images taken by James Webb Space Telescope, "a 5 billion project more than two decades in the making." Some images show ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light years away at a place known as Carina Nebula, a place where stars are born. Take a look. https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-news/nasa-james-webb-telescope-images-released.
Yes, I think this is the ultimate meaning of fearless.
So, this morning I will purchase a dozen eggs for $6, with a fearless attitude, as I am confident that one day my distant relatives will live among the stars, maybe even near Carina Nebula, and I will be their neighbor.
Meridian native, Anne McKee, is a lively Mississippi-inspired Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
