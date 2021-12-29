First and most importantly, McKee Ranch survived the year.
However, January of 2020 didn't look very promising at first, but little KayKay, our rescue pup, led the way, I like to think.
I regress a moment to share a cartoon. The older dog is teaching a younger pup how to handle humans. He says, "First I taught them to feed me, then to take me out and now I am working on 'get out of my chair.'"
Isn't that where we find ourselves these days? Let the pups lead the way and I promise you all will be better.
But back to January of 2020. You see Hubs had not recovered from COVID. I mean it was ongoing doctor's visits, tests, and even one stay in the hospital. In addition, there were two ER visits.
But finally, and it was just during the fall of 2021, he came out of it. Many prayers went up for his recovery.
Once he was stronger, we hit the road. There was trip to the beach and another to the mountains. We had to catch up for the lost time.
But I must mention that during the summer months, we hired a wonderful yardman. Elio Green actually saved out lawn and flower beds this year. And also, we found someone to update the hall bath with new fixtures, flooring and paint. Sometimes I mistake the space for the Threefoot Hotel, such is the ambiance.
Oh well, one must dream.
Moving along, I must tell you about our church. Grace Fellowship Baptist is located only five minutes from our home. I like to say we (the church) are tiny but mighty, and we are. Great things have come from the church over the years and continue to come.
I learned a longtime ago the Lord loves the giver and not the size of the gift or the celebrity of the person, just if the gift is given from the heart.
Luke 21: 1-4
The widow's two mites
21 And He saw a certain poor widow putting in two mites and He said, "Truly I say to you that this poor widow has put in more than all."
I lost my last Mississippi cousin this year. She was Donna Knotts Maggard. We grew up together right here in Meridian, along with her sister, Joann. Our grandmother kept us close with lots of spend-the-nights, bike rides in Highland Park, skating around the neighborhood, and city bus trips to downtown with a chic-steak at Triangle Restaurant and a movie at Royal Theatre.
They are both gone now but I did have the opportunity to reconnect with Joann's daughters, Michelle and Christa.
Yes, time moves on and cousins continue. It's a Mississippi thing, a good thing.
But to sum it all up, the good news: (1) Our metal roof doesn't leak, the living space downstairs still offers a cozy place for visitors and family alike. (2) I found my grandmother's cornbread dressing recipe, the best ever. (3) Our vet, Dr Allison Moore, brought KayKay's skin irritation under control and keeps her in good health (which makes Hubs and I happy). (4) Our fantastic health insurance continues to provide and fund the best healthcare in our area. (5) Our cemetery plots wait upon our arrival one day, next to our son, Kelly, whom we miss terribly. (6) There's money in the bank (a little) and the IRS is not looking for us, at least not right now.
Oh, and one more thing. I find my creative brain clicking along these days, just as always, and I am now in the midst of planning a downtown event scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2 p.m. until sundown.
A partnership between Rose Hill Company Storytellers and the City of Meridian will present Meridian Historic Downtown Walk to celebrate the City's birthday (February 10, 1860). Don't miss this. It is FREE and be sure to bring the kids. From the great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha to present day mayor, Jimmy Smith, we will tell the Meridian story, in period costume.
So, the McKee Ranch Annual Report is completed, and we look forward to 2022. We seek the Lord in all things and ask you, our friends, to keep love in your hearts and a smile upon your lovely faces.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
