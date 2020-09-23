With great regret the board of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour met earlier this year and made the decision to cancel the Sept. 26 event. As early as June, it was evident the event could be a contributor – spreading the virus to many people.
The crowds each year at Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour even after 10 years of tour history continue to number in the hundreds. The board diligently discussed how the event might move forward during the epidemic but could not find a solution.
If the attendees stood the required 6 feet apart, the tour could last six, eight, or even 10 hours. Plus storytellers cannot tell their narratives while wearing masks therefore the 2020 cemetery tour was canceled with the thought that all responsible boards, who regulate large events such as this one, should consider the consequences involved when going forward during the epidemic this year.
2020 is certainly an unusual year and certain changes concerning the usual applications regarding annual events are required to make the correct decisions in order to benefit the public even if the decision is painful. The Rose Hill players are disappointed but there is always next year!
2019 was the 10th annual cemetery tour and as well probably the most successful of the event’s history. Several goals were accomplished: larger number of students and children, more out of town attendees than locals, larger numbers of ethnicities’, the third parking lot was opened because of larger number of attendees; the tour flowed smoothly with very few hiccups and tons of smiles, plus lots of laughter and the nodding of heads when hearing the history. In short, everyone had a good time and was taught local history.
So yes, mainly because of the great 2019 experience, Rose Hill wanted to present the 2020 tour. But because the group put public safety first, 2020 was canceled. Rose Hill Company hopes to be an example for those large presentations, events, businesses and/or programs that unwisely choose to go forward.
It is simple. The world should stop for a while and shake off the epidemic then go forward stronger than ever before.
Rose Hill Company has two events planned for 2021, if the virus will allow. In April, the annual Soulé Steam Works Makers Faire is planned and as always Rose Hill Company will present the 11th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour the last Saturday in September.
Rose Hill Company will present stories from the cemetery at the Soulé Steam Works event in April. The group is thankful to Greg Hatcher for the invitation to present and as well for him and his staff who built a nice, small theater inside the Soulé building, with seating to accommodate approximately 50 people, located directly inside the front door. Yes, Rose Hill stories will abound plus all of the additional awesome presentations at the Maker’s Faire will take place.
Also for the Maker’s Faire in April, Rose Hill will bring their replica gypsy wagon for display and as well Dan Talley, the designer and builder, will be on hand to tell his “Maker’s Story.”
Then Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, the 11th annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour will perform with renewed energy, a few new stories and absolutely more props and integration of the arts with each story presentation.
The event was created as grassroots in 2009 with first tour performance in 2010. For that first event, the local media reported 4,000 attendees and an estimated 12,000 to 14,000 have walked the tour throughout the years.
The Rose Hill Company is a nonprofit organization; the tour is always free and open to the public, and suitable for all ages. The mission statement reads: Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour is dedicated to local and state history as presented by stories of those buried in the cemetery. The narratives are taught by volunteers through the arts of storytelling and drama.
Finally yes, this very popular local event will take a COVID-19 break in 2020, because they care about you and about your health. But they are not done. 2021 will be here within a snap therefore mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, 7-9 p.m. and the Gypsy Queen and all of the others will meet you again.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
