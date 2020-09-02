As we shake August off of our feet, I wonder. Will we remember the year 2020 as challenging or just a failure? I suspect when we tell our grandchildren or the greats, we will tell a story of enlightenment. How can that be?
Now I am not just talking about the 17th century movement, not entirely, but about one basic theme of the time and that is God does exist. And by His influence, we develop the gifts of strength, reason, individualism, skepticism and science.
Think about it. Before the year 2020, the world sort of plodded along. I think, really just followed the crowd. You know whatever the nightly news reported, we believed without any thought processes, basically we were naïve.
Oh, we made our day, deposited paychecks, paid bills and maybe enjoyed a little SEC (Southeastern Conference college football) and that was it.
Ah, but now, our world has forever changed and for the good, I think. It is as if our eyes are now wide open. We are thinking again, courageous again and we are optimistic. Like, “Hey, if I got through 2020, I can accomplish anything. Bring it on!”
Yes, it makes me think of a quote from my favorite book and movie, The Help. “You is good. You is kind. You is important.”
When in March, the nation actually had a shutdown, and we were forced (most of us) to stay indoors and if we did venture out for necessities, like groceries or the drugstore, we used facemasks. Yes, it was a strange new world, still is, but we can learn valuable lessons.
We learned to order many things online and as you know, businesses developed ideas to deliver or send the items we purchased by UPS or the postal mail system. Americans can get it done.
We paid attention, we thought it through and we figured out our own needs rather than blindly follow the news media. We loved our family and with focus-driven reading and our own research, we became skeptical and used the newly allotted time 2020 had brought so that we made decisions based on our individual needs and beliefs.
For some, 2020 brought a new yearning for church attendance. As is our human nature, when our churches were open, we took the opportunity to attend for granted but now we needed the companionship of our brothers and sisters in Christ.
So when my church, Grace Fellowship Baptist, began “Parking Lot Services” in May, Hubs and I jumped aboard. What a thrill it was to park side by side with church members and visitors in order to hear the Word proclaimed via intercom. And then at other times to have the opportunity to listen to churches who broadcasted their Sunday morning services on Facebook and television.
And many businesses shut their brick and mortar offices and moved their operations online. I can see the benefits. Families, who have worked from home before the 2020 shutdown, have proclaimed the helpful results, mainly when considering family needs, especially for their children and elderly.
So yes, by just these few things I’ve listed in this column, you can see the world has changed and I believe it is a permanent change, a good change.
As many of you know, I am considered what is known as a “gig employee.” I am a Mississippi storyteller. I am classified as a minority, small business owner. And when in March I began to receive notices of cancellations for upcoming events, I, like many Americans, was overwhelmed.
Of course, because of COVID 19 the world experienced a shutdown which included my little corner of the world. March, April, May clicked by with silence, no stories to be told. But then in June, virtual storytelling emerged.
I was thrilled to have been selected to represent Mississippi at the National Storytelling Festival in June, all presented through ZOOM.
I have regained a glimmer of hope that once again I might tell stories about Mississippi and reopen my business. I am not sure when storytelling will be in person again but at least there are opportunities through ZOOM, iPhone and video.
So tune into SuperTalk, Jackson, (statewide radio) with Rebecca Turner this Friday at 2:30 p.m. and listen as I tell a few Mississippi stories. I am grateful for this opportunity.
And in years to come, as you tell about the year 2020, which will soon be known as olden times, tell the good stuff because it has been a good year, a year of change. As someone one once said, a lot can happen in a year.
Looking in the rearview window, 2020 was a mighty good year.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
