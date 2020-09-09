Yes, actual arrival date of fall is Sept. 22 and I think I can speak for you when I say, “We just can’t wait.”
Will we be done with politics or COVID? Well, no, but humidity, ah, yes, because especially in the Deep South our lives revolve around the moistness in the air and fall signals a light at the end of the tunnel.
By my birthday (Nov. 18) the air should be cool and crisp with twinkling skies and a sparkling sun – my gifts to you each year and you are welcome. Perhaps, if we are lucky, fall weather will come earlier but for sure, by Nov. 18.
This past August was the most torturous month I remember, maybe in my lifetime, except for 2005 and Katrina. The McKee Ranch, like many of you, lost power at that time for two weeks. But the 2020 hurricanes this year, so far, haven’t been a direct hit on Mississippi. Let us all be very thankful.
Of course, August 2020 capped off with a deadly virus and the highest of the high unemployment numbers ever but we know these too shall go away. I am victim to both but still, God is good.
Even when Katrina knocked into us, it could have been so much worse, I can say now. But at the time, it was pretty bad. I remember our deep freezer thawed and we grilled and grilled and grilled. Someone loaned us a small generator a few days later that ran a small fan downstairs, helped with sleep. We bartered payment with grilled ribs and chicken.
Our old farm truck, which I had named the Beige Bomb, because it was really good for nothing, I thought at the time, however, the old clunker became our most valuable possession because it made trips through downed limbs and debris as we made our way in search of gas and ice and just to check on things. I imagined it was like an old WWII tank, growling and hissing, but a fun ride with the windows down and no worries about my hair-do which was long gone, anyway. I didn’t care.
Because the Beige Bomb was the only vehicle in the neighborhood capable of traversing the horrible condition of our streets, we made shopping lists of what we might actually be able to find which would benefit our neighbors as well: extra bags of ice, and cans of gas, and of course, toilet paper and tooth paste – that is if we actually found a store open.
At the time it was so, so tough but today, well, I remember those days with a smile. It was how we managed to live and survive on our own, such as our great, great grandparents had done. We dug through closets and found prized items such as Lysol cleaner and spray (wish I could find them today), and in the pantry we found long forgotten sacks of grits and oatmeal. In the frig were extra baking potatoes, both Irish and sweet potato, easy to bake on the grill. Oh my, it was a time for celebration.
Years earlier we had installed a deep water well so we managed laundry with bath soap and shampooed hair with liquid dish washing soap and no one died and our hair didn’t fall out.
We lost our TV for those two weeks which was a good thing because we actually sat outside, looked at the stars and TALKED. Some of that outside time was a planning strategy: (1) Where should be travel tomorrow to find ice and gas? (2) What else was in the freezer to cook? (3) How to send messages to out of town family?
It was during that treacherous time that I wrote my first column for The Meridian Star. It was about my trip down 23rd Avenue (in the Beige Bomb) to check on an old friend, the historic home, Merrehope. To my great delight and surprise, the piece was published the following day on the front page of the newspaper. Thank you, Suzanne Monk.
And so now for 15 years, my dear readers, you have read my, sometimes quirky words, but I hope always entertaining sentiments. Here’s to 15 more!
But in the meantime, let us look forward to fall and not so much to politics.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
