ANNE MCKEE: 10 pounds of terror

First, I must apologize to the Fed Ex guy, oh and UPS and also dear Connie, who cleans my house. You see my ten-pound KayKay, the rescue pup, really takes her self-appointed job seriously, very seriously. She's the watch dog, you know.
Then there was our friend who mistakenly reached down to scratch her ears. Uh, Uh.
Yes, she is fierce, but will love as strongly, like her love for Hubs. I just can't figure it out.
Oh yes, she loves me. I'm the one who feeds her and bestows treats for the little furry girl, maybe that's it.
But to be so fierce, the pup is also docile. For example, when it is her bedtime, many nights she will walk into her house (large crate) on her own and with an attitude, I might add. She will fluff her pillow, arrange the blankey and then she's off into dreamland.
She sleeps the entire night with no whining to get out in the morning. She dozes in her bed until we open the gate.
And when we day trip, which is frequently, the pup remains in our long hallway with her blanket, toys, food and water bowls. And in the hallway is a large window where she can keep an eye on the front door, back door, driveway and street. That's just a warning for any culprits.
Yes, Miss Ten pounds of terror is on duty, so B-E-W-A-R-E. Yeah.
KayKay is a regular at Meridian Animal Care Center, the folks who keep her going, and I believe she has finally moved pass a muzzle. I think part of the reason is she has made friends there. One is a sweet boy named Waffle.
And so, we go day by day with our guard dog and I must say she runs a tight ship. Ah yes, the pup believes in structure and Hubs, and I adhere. It makes for a happier household, for everyone.
But as most souls have that one true love, so it is with our KayKay. She loves, loves, loves our son, Chris. When he stops by for a quick visit, KayKay is delirious with happiness. She barks, prances and smothers him with kisses. I mean no one else can say a word.
And when Hubs or I make mention of Chris in conversation, KayKay runs to the door, expecting him to walk through. She even recognizes his voice on the telephone. And well, he is pretty loveable, I must say.
But there is one word that brings a different reaction. C-A-T. Oh, not pleasant to watch. However, on her pegging order, the postman is right there on top. She does have her priorities.
And so, you are welcome to stop by McKee Ranch, anytime, but give me ring first, will you? I'll pass a good word to the watchdog and maybe she will let you in the door, maybe.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi storyteller. See her website: annemckeestoryteller.com
