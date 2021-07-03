“Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day. You shall begin it serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.”
--Ralph Waldo Emerson
When I read the Wall Street Journal, I skip the financial section. I am a headline reader, never reading every page of any newspaper, but searching for wisdom and knowledge, and most of all for hope. There seems to be very little hope today in current events. We are surrounded by political storms and the sorrow and wreckage of honest American dreams. In the midst of it, many of us often feel helpless and hopeless. We want to sit down and give up.
Recently, I was impressed with a WSJ article written by Mark Edmundson, on the life of Ralph Waldo Emerson. In “What Emerson Can teach Us about Resilience” Edmundson begins, “Emerson’s ideas about resilience stand in portent contrast to our current cultural consensus on how to deal with suffering and loss. Instead of ‘self-care’ and ‘healing,’ he offers an aggressive affirmation of the will and of work.”
As a young man Emerson lost the love of his life, his wife Ellen, to tuberculosis when she was 19. His son, Waldo, died of scarlet fever when he was 5 years old. Emerson’s remedy for sorrow, grief, and depression was not to stay still. He refused to hold on to his pain and wait for it to work itself through. Emerson said, “Power ceases in the instant of repose, it resides in the moment of transition from past to a new state.” After the deaths of his wife and son, he was overwhelmed with sorrow, grieving deeply, yet he was soon up and moving again, tending to work and family—his two surviving children and later his second wife.
So, the message is: When loss, deprivation and suffering are fresh in your heart and mind, don’t make yourself a patient, don’t plump the mattress or pickle yourself in Cabernet. Instead, make life more demanding than it has been. Be tougher on yourself. Fill your mind with tasks and go after them, hard.
In summation, Edmundson writes, “Americans are still people who look ahead, scope the territory, and move forward. When we fail at something, we give it one more go and maybe get it half right. When we’re down we need to get up and fight as best we can—not tomorrow, but now. Remember, ‘power ceases in the instant of repose.’”
From this article I have learned the meaning of Resilience: It is to be quick to recover, to rebound, to snap back, to become strong, supple, and tough. Elsewhere, in a collection of Emerson quotes, I find: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”
Therefore, let’s mourn only for a little while and then snap back into place. There is work to be done. We must value our freedom enough to pursue it.
In “America the Beautiful,” Ben Carson asks, “What will we as American citizens write in this next chapter of our history? Will we settle for being herded by our leaders’ understanding of what is best for us?
Or will ‘we the people’ once again rally together, educating ourselves as to the best possible solutions for a way forward, communicating to our leaders our collective desires, and demonstrating that we truly are a nation that rebels for positive change?”
