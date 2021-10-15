A NEWSROOM VIEW: Thank you for letting me tell your stories

Three years ago, when I decided to move from my home in the valley of Southwest Virginia to Mississippi, I didn’t know what to expect.
I had an idea of what Southern culture was, but I wanted to learn more.
Before starting my new job in Meridian, I was in a bad car accident. I wasn’t sure I was going to survive, so I was reluctant to make the move.
But God let me know that it wasn’t my time to go – I had work to do in Mississippi. So I followed His guidance and I’m here today.
I’m not going to make this farewell column about me, but about the community I came to know and love in Meridian.
So let’s start.
When I began working as a reporter at The Meridian Star, one of my goals was to become more confident. Over time, as I began to know the community, I found my voice in my writing and reporting, and became more confident in my work.
My time here has allowed me to craft my skills in writing, reporting and photography, but it’s also helped me step out my comfort zone. The job has allowed me to tell stories about bright kids headed to Ivy League colleges, the city hiring a new police chief and dozens of features on volunteers giving back to the community.
The Southern hospitality of Meridian has made my time here enjoyable.
To the community, I say thank you.
There are so many people I would like to thank, but there are too many to name. There were many times I was invited to peoples’ homes during the holidays. There was the time someone helped me look for a tire when I got a flat. Those moments will always share a special place in my heart.
I thank the community for asking me to tell your stories and allowing me into your lives and homes.
Thank you for making me part of your community.
I thank the local law enforcement agencies and first responders who were willing to help me become a better reporter, especially when it came to telling difficult stories. Thank you for being transparent.
I thank the many government officials who helped me clarify difficult topics.
I thank the school leaders, students, teachers and parents for allowing me inside your schools and classrooms.
I thank the many young people I interviewed. To the kids, thank you for being respectful, smart and sharing your accomplishments with me. I know that after meeting you, the future is in good hands.
Finally, I would like to thank my colleagues at The Meridian Star for giving me my first newspaper job, after working an array of odd jobs. Thank you for taking a chance on this shy introvert. Over the last three years,I have become a better writer, photographer and journalist.
People have often asked me why I became a journalist. My response is that I wanted to tell stories that hadn’t been told. I hope I was able to do that during my time here.
As a Black woman, I hope I’ve represented my community well.
As I prepare to take a job with the Savannah Morning News in Savannah, Georgia, I’ll always keep a place in my heart for Meridian. I will never forget its people and what they taught me.
