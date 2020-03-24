A NEWSROOM VIEW: Somebody bigger than you and I

Isolating myself at home this weekend from family and friends I’ve had time to ponder many things. I’ve read news reports, social media posts and even some that had me nearly panicking. I’ve prayed for my family, friends and those I don’t even know. We’ve never seen this kind of crisis in our lifetime. We are so used to having everything go our way and when it doesn’t we get all bent out of shape.
We have complained and given so many excuses: I don’t want to go to work today, I’m so tired of taking the kids to all these games, why don’t we have more restaurants to choose from, I don’t want to go to school today, if I could just get away from my kids and go on a trip, and I could go on and on.
God has given us so many chances to come back to him. Instead, we have turned to other idols – ballgames, our job, our spouses, money. Anything we put before him is our idol. I am guilty of this. God says, “You shall have no other gods before me.” Exodus 20:3.
He has done so many things to get our attention and turn back to him; in our personal lives and in this country.
I learned this the hard way once in my life. He took everything away from me to show me that he was the only one I needed. Did I learn a lesson from that? For a short time, yes, then I did the same thing again.
Now, he has really gotten our attention. Our excuses work no more at this time.
I will go to church one day – churches are closed. I wish I could go to school and see my friends – schools closed. I want to go out to eat – restaurants closed. I want to go see my parents – you can’t go because you could be a carrier. I would love to go to the ballfield, a concert, movies – they are closed.
All these things we have taken for granted have now become the things we long to do. I sit here at home wanting to gather with all my family at my parents' house as we have always done. We can’t do that right now. I long to hug all of them and tell them how much I love them. I want to find a church I can go to each Sunday – no more excuses. I want to be a better wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sibling, employee. Our time on earth is so short – I’ve never realized that more than now.
Things that we have always worried about – I don’t have anything to wear, I need to get my nails done, I need to go to the beauty shop, I need some new golf clubs, fishing pole, a new car. These things become so small and insignificant when all you want is for things to be normal again. You want your loved ones and friends to just be healthy.
I walked outside earlier and the sun was beaming through the clouds. I looked around at all the beautiful fragrant spring flowers and trees that are blooming. The dogwood trees, daffodils, tulips, and green grass.
At this moment God spoke to me.
With all these changes we are going through right now, he is still God, he is still on the throne watching over us. The sky is still blue, the flowers still bloom, the wind still blows, the birds still sing. It reminded me of the song "Somebody Bigger Than You and I." He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. God bless each and every one of you.
Your friend, Cheryl
Somebody Bigger Than You and I
Who made the mountains, who made the trees
Who made the rivers flow to the sea
And who sends the rain when the earth is dry
Somebody bigger than you and I
Who made the flowers to bloom in the spring
Who made the song for the robins to sing
And who hung the moon and the stars in the sky
Somebody bigger than you and I
He lights the way when the road is long
He keeps you company
And with His love to guide you
He walks beside you
Just like He walks with me
When we're filled with despair
Who gives me courage to go from there
And who gives me faith that will never die
Somebody bigger than you and I.
Written by Johnny Lange, Hy Heath and Sonny Burke.
Cheryl Owens is news assistant for The Meridian Star. Email cowens@themeridianstar.com.
