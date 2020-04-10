A Letter From The Publisher The Meridian Star's change to 3 days per week

Dear Subscribers and Advertisers:
This letter is an updated version of my letter that published Tuesday, March 31 to provide notice to those who had a Sunday only subscription. I apologize for overlooking you.
The Meridian Star has been the community’s primary news source since 1898, providing relevant news and other information you need and want. The current coronavirus crisis coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising business has added to what already had been an eroding economic condition and has caused us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our mission.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery cost have resulted in many community papers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically viable in the future.
Effective April 7, we reduced publishing and delivering the printed newspaper to three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) instead of five days (Tuesday through Friday and Sunday.)
Discontinuing two print days of The Meridian Star will allow us to focus our resources on producing more local news more timely on MeridianStar.com, our seven day online news website, as well as more in-depth coverage in print on the remaining three days. The Saturday paper, as before, will be produced as a weekend edition that will include advertisements, news enterprise and other content now contained in the current Sunday paper.
The final Sunday edition was delivered April 5. If you were a Sunday only subscriber, your paper will now be delivered on Saturday and that one-day option is grand-fathered for as long as you keep your subscription active and is now known as Saturday only. Effective with the April 7 change to three days, Saturday only subscriptions are no longer available for purchase to new subscribers.
Other subscription options (combinations such as Tuesday through Friday, Weekend Friday-Saturday-Sunday), that were not the full five-day delivery, have been modified according to the days requested. In some cases your days have been reduced from three to two days. Those combinations will no longer be offered and will automatically move over to the three day subscription rate as those rate options expire.
Your subscription rates are now stated in numbers of weeks rather than in months. Each week has three issues. The previous one month subscription is now stated as four weeks; three months as 13 weeks; six months as 26 weeks; and 12 months as 52 weeks.
Readers this last Sunday, April 5, should have enjoyed, free of charge, Timeless Meridian magazine included with your paper. We will continue delivering, monthly, our Meridian magazines as part of your subscription. Meridian magazines include Meridian Home & Style and Timeless Meridian. Our member readers will no longer have to go out and find these publications on magazine racks. We hope this addition to your subscription will help to ease the loss of the two days in print.
Effective May 1, we will change from carrier home delivery to mail via the United States Postal Service. Your Meridian Star will be delivered to your mailbox, rather than thrown in your yard.
We understand reducing the number of days in print and the change to mail will change your reading habits. For that we apologize. It is a significant change for us, too, in the way we gather and deliver your news. However, we must take these very necessary steps to ensure you still have The Meridian Star in your community.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we are continuing our critical coronavirus coverage available free to everybody on our website and through news alerts. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. You can subscribe online at www.meridianstar.com/subscriptions or give us a call at 601-693-1551.
If you have not activated your digital access account, we encourage you to do so at www.meridianstar.com/subscriptions. Look for the green button that says, “Activate My Total Access.”
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We pray everybody is well and safe.
Bill Atkinson
Publisher
