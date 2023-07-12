Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of central Mississippi, east central Mississippi, north central Mississippi, northeast Mississippi, south central Mississippi, and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in central Mississippi, Attala, Choctaw, Leake, Scott, and Smith. In east central Mississippi, Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, and Winston. In north central Mississippi, Montgomery and Webster. In northeast Mississippi, Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha. In south central Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, and Marion. In southeast Mississippi, Covington, Forrest, Jones, and Lamar. * Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon * WHEN...Until Noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&