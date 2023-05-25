A boy and his rock ...
This week at the Meridian Railroad Museum a grandmother and grandson visited for the first time. The boy, around six years old, admired the model train play boards. His eyes widen when he saw the museum's miniature train. And his grandmother purchased two model train engines for him. Yes, all of was good. But it was when he found an odd-shaped silver- in-color rock that his grin started and eventually covered his entire face.
Liam walked to me and held the rock up on the flattened palm of his hand. He was careful not to drop it. His grandmother explained that he found the rock lying in the corner of the museum.
I stopped what I was doing and took a close look. It was mighty pretty, and I saw the joy on his face.
I asked. "Do you want it? I'll give it to you."
His eyes twinkled as he nodded. And off he went sliding his newfound treasure across the floor.
I watched him a bit and then I heard the incoming Kansas City Engine rolling into Union Station.
I quickly asked the boy, his grandmother and other grandfather out to the museum back porch to take a look. It is always a great treat to watch that mighty train roll into the station. As I proudly extended my hand to motion the fanfare of it all, in the corner of my eye I saw six-year-old Liam slide his rock across the floor of the porch.
Yes, a boy and his rock. There is nothing like it in a young kid's life.
I remember my youngest son and his joyful love of rocks. He carried so many in his pants that the pants barely stayed around his waist.
Many times, he brought one to me and shared it as a great treasure and of course it was.
I have one today sitting on my night table next to his photo.
I sit it there so that I might see the rock and my son's image the first thing in the morning.
Oh, it means so much all of these years later. I know it was just an ordinary rock but to my son it was pure gold, and he gave it to me! I remember the words spoken, "Look Mama, it's so sparkly."
I hope Liam's mom will keep the little odd-shaped silver rock, even if the boy grows tired of it, because one day the rock will take on a new meaning as a remembrance of childhood and a time when his grandma brought him to see the trains and he found a rock.
A boy and his rock, and it all happened this week at the Meridian Railroad Museum.
Anne McKee is the Executive Director of The Meridian Railroad Museum. See her website: http://www.annemckeestoryteller.com
