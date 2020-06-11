In addition to the coronavirus pandemic causing the shutdowns of schools and spring sports in Mississippi, shelter-in-place orders were also issued, and social distancing guidelines were highly encouraged.
Included in the shutdowns was the suspension of football workouts, which forced players to train from home and away from teammates. On June 1, workouts were able to resume under MHSAA guidelines, letting student-athletes reconvene with one another and get back to business.
“With the quarantine going around, we had to stay in the house,” Northeast Lauderdale senior quarterback Chris Hardy said. “It’s been good to go back out there, to have fun and do what we love to do.”
Hardy and his fellow Trojans have been spending their sessions in the weight room and on the field over the last two weeks, training under the leadership of first-year head coach Maurice Gowdy. The workouts have seen great turnout, Gowdy said, averaging 50 kids per day, and while he’s seen a range of fitness levels, to him it’s all about progress.
“You can tell who’s been working out and who hasn’t been, but for the most part the kids have been looking great because with this, it’s just about getting better every day,” Gowdy said. “We want to see an opportunity to increase our speed, increase our strength, increase our knowledge and increase our chances of winning by getting better on a daily basis.”
Gowdy said his squad is split into three groups during each session. The groups rotate between the weight room and the offensive and defensive systems he’s implementing as Northeast’s new coach. Apart from the strength building and strategy learning, he added that he takes time to encourage his players to remain healthy during these uncertain times.
“This time of the year, you’re always talking about hydration, but with this COVID going on, it’s just different,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure that these kids are understanding when they go home to not be hanging out. They need to be taking care of their bodies, of course with hydration, but mainly they need to be making sure they’re doing the things to not put any of their coaches or teammates or family members in any type of danger.”
Hardy said being divided into separate groups instead of training as a whole team is different than to what he and the Trojans have grown accustomed, though he understands its importance and is still grateful to have these workouts.
“It’s hard because we always do things as a team. It’s better together, but we’re just going to do whatever it takes to get through it and get ready for the season,” he said. “It’s been really fun. We’ve been installing plays, working hard, the linemen have been working really hard, so it’s been going well so far.”
Gowdy said he’s witnessed the same effort.
“From what I’ve seen since the first of June, it’s been great. These kids are working hard,” he said. “They are busting their tails to try to have a season to remember.”
