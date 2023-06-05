Zaxby’s set to open June 12

ATHENS, Ga.—Meridian residents will soon have another option for their dinner as the saucy chicken chain Zaxby’s is set to open June 12.
The restaurant, which has been under construction since last fall, will be the first Zaxby’s location to open in the Queen City. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by MMS Chicken, Inc. and will open for drive-thru and dine-in.
“We’re eager to finally open our doors and welcome the Meridian community to come and enjoy our delicious chicken fingers and wings,” said Samuel Thomason, owner of MMS Chicken, Inc. “The opening of the restaurant has been a long time coming since early plans to open a location in Meridian developed back in 2014. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of and serve the Meridian community, not only with our phenomenal chicken, but also our community involvement.”
The roughly 2,900-square-foot restaurant will provide indoor seating available for up to 59 guests and offer expedited drive-thru service with a new double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. Customers will also be able to order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the new Zaxby’s app. Ordering delivery will also be available through the Zaxby’s app, or through delivery partners such as DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub and EZ-Cater.
For a limited time, residents can enjoy a free Big Zax Snak Meal when downloading or updating the app and signing up for the new Zax Rewards program for the first time. In addition, the Meridian location will offer first responders in uniform and active service personnel with valid military ID 10% off their order.
Thomason, a Mississippi resident and seasoned franchisee, owns multiple Zaxby’s restaurants in the state. The Meridian location will be the franchisee’s first in the area and is providing up to 65 new employment opportunities to the community. Interested applicants may visit the restaurant or visit applyonline.cmschicken.com to apply for all available positions.
Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist’s Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.
