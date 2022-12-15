Wreaths Across America Saturday in Newton

Mississippi Veterans Affairs will host the annual Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemeteries at Kilmichael and Newton. The cemetery in Kilmichael is located at 2 Legion Road, Kilmichael. Brigadier General Joe Hargett, Assistant Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, will serve as the keynote speaker.
The cemetery in Newton is located at 248 Honor Circle, Newton. Major General Janson Boyles, Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, will serve as the keynote speaker
The agency will honor all resting veterans and their families, during the holiday season, by placing wreaths on each headstone and columbarium at our two memorial cemeteries.
