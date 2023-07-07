Renovations to the old Wechsler School are ongoing, and thanks to a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service, more upgrades will be coming in the future.
Ed Lynch, president of The Wechsler Foundation, said recent work to install new windows and doors to the old school is due to a previous grant the foundation received from the park service. Work slated as part of the new $750,000 grant has yet to begin, but will include renovations to the cafeteria and dining hall area, new electrical and fire suppression systems, the addition of an elevator at the rear of the cafeteria area to allow handicap accessibility, and other improvements.
In May, the National Park Service awarded $21 million to 37 projects in 16 states as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s African American Civil Rights grant program.
The Wechsler Foundation was one of three organizations in Mississippi to be awarded grants, along with the Quitman County School District for phase three of its Marks Rosenwald School Rehabilitation project and the Emmett Till Memorial Commission of Tallahatchie County Inc. for a digital, GPS-enabled guide to 23 sites connected to Till.
“Since 2016, the African American Civil Rights program has provided over $100 million to document, protect and celebrate the places, people and stories of one of the greatest struggles in American history,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in announcing the grants.
Built in 1894, Wechsler School was the first brick public school for African American students in Mississippi to be built using public funding. Named for Rabbi Judah Wechsler of Congregation Beth Israel, the school originally served primary through eighth grades but was later expanded to include high school, too. The school was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 and designated a Mississippi Landmark in 1993.
After it was taken out of service as a school in 1983, the building was used by a theater organization for several years before sitting vacant. In 1990, members of the community formed the Wechsler Community Arts Center and used the building for community events. The Wechsler Foundation took over the property in the mid-1990s and has worked since then to upgrade and renovate the building for community use.
Over the past several years, The Wechsler Foundation has received $1.2 million from the National Park Service for renovations and improvements to the old school. The foundation received a $500,000 grant from the park service back in 2018 to help fund renovations to the auditorium, the installation of the new exterior windows and doors, addition of a gutter system and the construction of a ramp on the east side of the building allowing for access to the auditorium from the parking lot, Lynch said.
“You can ride by, and you can see the work that is being done,” Lynch said. “The windows are new. You can can see the parking spaces and a ramp leading from the parking area up to the auditorium level.”
The Foundation also has received two separate grants from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to complete interior and exterior work on the building, which included replacing the roof on a 1951 addition.
“Wechsler has a rich, rich, rich history, and it would be a shame to see it come to a demise like other historical sites in Meridian,” Lynch said.
He hopes the visible signs of work being done to the building will draw in more community support for the renovations.
“We need public support. It is going to take public and private support to get the building fully renovated,” Lynch said.
