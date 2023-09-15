Work to begin Tuesday on 29th Avenue railroad crossing

A long-awaited project to repair a railroad crossing on 29th Avenue is set to begin Tuesday, according to City of Meridian officials.
In a news release announcing the closure, Public Works Director David Hodge said the work, which is being handled by the railroad, is expected to take two days.
“The plan is to detour traffic using Eighth Street and Highway 19, with the placement of detour signs along the route,” Hodge said.
Repairs to the railroad crossing have been in the works for some time, with the city and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad reaching an agreement in April. Under the agreement, the railroad agreed to handle the design and construction part of the project, while Meridian contributed $175,000 to help cover the cost.
CPKC Director of Corporate Communications Doniele Carlson said in May that the project would include installing new concrete surfaces along both tracks at the crossing as well as rehabilitating the crossing approaches.
Detour signage will be posted to help guide residents around the construction, and electronic messaging boards along the interstate will direct motorists to the Highway 19 exit while 29th Avenue is closed.
